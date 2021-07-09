Mexico President Casts Video of Brother Taking Cash as Political Smear

Since the start of his mandate in 2018, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (aka AMLO) has made it clear that at least one aspect of his mandate will be authoritarian: that of relations with the media. With the populist justification that it would not favor any media group in particular, but that it would be “transparent” on a daily basis, it determined that almost all presidential communication should take place in the space of the “mañaneras”. It is a morning session that can last more than two hours, during which he receives few journalists in a solemn and magnificent space of the National Palace.