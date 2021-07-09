Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Collecting more than just seismic data along the Cascadia Fault

By Earth Institute at Columbia University
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown in the main lab of the R/V Marcus Langseth, you'll find an array of monitors—46, to be exact!—all displaying information about the data we're collecting. While many of the screens are dedicated to monitoring the seismic data and the instrumentation related to collecting the seismic data, there are two screens that display data related to the multibeam echo sounder. A multibeam echo sounder is an instrument mounted to the hull of the vessel that emits sound waves in a fan shape beneath the ship. The sound waves travel through the water to the seafloor and back to the instrument. The time it takes for the sound waves to return is used to determine the depth of the seafloor, which gives us information on the shape of the seafloor—known as bathymetry. This information complements the deep subsurface imaging provided by the seismic data.

phys.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cascadia#Methane#Seismic#Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Seismic Data Reveals Megaripples From The Impact-Tsunami That Killed The Dinosaurs

Some 66 million years ago, a large asteroid about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in diameter struck the Earth in what is the modern day Gulf of Mexico. The impact formed the Chicxulub crater, which is around 200 kilometers (125 miles) wide, along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The impact would have thrown trillions of tons of dust into the atmosphere, cooling the Earths climate significantly and leading to the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction, a global extinction event responsible for eliminating approximately 80 percent of all species of animals, including dinosaurs.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Curiosity may have accidentally landed just a few miles away from an ACTIVE source of methane on Mars - a gas that could originate from a biological source

The 2019 revelation that methane was found on Mars sent shockwaves throughout the scientific community, as almost all of the gas on Earth is produced by life. Now, scientists believe they have located the source — and it's almost exactly where NASA's Curiosity rover is. Researchers at the California Institute...
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What is the smallest particle in the universe? (What about the largest?)

The universe is a big place, but it's made out of small pieces. The periodic table includes elements such as oxygen, carbon and other building blocks that make up stars, cats or cups of coffee. But since the turn of the 20th century, scientists have been thinking about and finding smaller and smaller fundamental particles — those tinier than atoms that fill up the universe. So which of these fundamental particles is the smallest? And, conversely, which is the largest?
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Finds That a Maximum of Only 7% of the Human Genome is Truly Unique

We often believe that the modern human is unique in all ways, but a new study published in the journal Science Advances finds that such a statement is far from the truth. Instead, most of the genes that can be found in our species are present in Neanderthals, Denisovans, as well as in other ancestors.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Newly-Discovered 'Borg' DNA Is Unlike Anything Scientists Have Ever Seen

Scientists have discovered DNA sequences in wetland soil that are unlike anything ever found and which could have “important and unanticipated climate implications,” according to a new preprint study co-authored by a Nobel Prize Laureate, among other genomics researchers. The authors of the new paper, which has not yet been...
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum nature of molecular vibrational quenching: Water - molecular hydrogen collisions

Rates of conversions of molecular internal energy to and from kinetic energy by means of molecular collision allows to compute collisional line shapes and transport properties of gases. Knowledge of ro-vibrational quenching rates is necessary to connect spectral observations to physical properties of warm astrophysical gasses, including exo-atmospheres. For a system of paramount importance in this context, the vibrational bending mode quenching of H2O by H2, we show here that exchange of vibrational to rotational and kinetic energy remains a quantum process, despite the large numbers of quantum levels involved and the large vibrational energy transfer. The excitation of the quantized rotor of the projectile is by far the most effective ro-vibrational quenching path of water. To do so, we use a fully quantum first principle computation, potential and dynamics, converging it at all stages, in a full coupled channel formalisms. We present here rates for the quenching of the first bendingmode of ortho-H2O by ortho H2, up to 500K, in a fully converged coupled channels formalism.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Can we solve the black hole information paradox with 'photon spheres'?

Are black holes as simple as they appear, or is there more to their story?. Theories that attempt to resolve the so-called black hole information paradox predict that black holes are much more complicated than general relativity suggests. Future observations of photon spheres — swirling bands of light around the edges of black holes — will be able to test these theories.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists decipher the activity of the brain in deep sleep

Thanks to a unique system that decodes brain activity during sleep, a UNIGE team is deciphering the neuronal mechanisms of memory consolidation. We sleep on average one third of our time. But what does the brain do during these long hours? Using an artificial intelligence approach capable of decoding brain activity during sleep, scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, were able to glimpse what we think about when we are asleep.
PhysicsPhysics World

Atom cavity sees the same photon twice

For the first time, physicists have succeeded in measuring the same photon at two different locations within an optical fibre – all without destroying the photon. The new non-destructive technique, which was developed by researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ) in Germany, is based on the principles of cavity quantum electrodynamics and could aid the development of quantum communications networks that rely on information-carrying photons.
AstronomySpaceFlight Insider

Isotope of carbon found in exoplanet’s atmosphere

An international team of scientists has detected isotopes of carbon in the atmosphere of an exoplanet for the first time ever, a discovery noted in the journal Nature. The finding strongly indicates the planet TYC 8998-760-1 b, which has 14 times the mass of Jupiter and is twice as large as the giant planet, formed quite far from its parent star.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Researchers surprised to find bacterial parasites behind rise of 'super bugs'

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2021 - For the first time ever, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine discovered that phages--tiny viruses that attack bacteria--are key to initiating rapid bacterial evolution leading to the emergence of treatment-resistant "superbugs." The findings were published today in Science Advances. The researchers showed...
AstronomyPhys.org

Abell 1775: Chandra catches slingshot during collision

When the titans of space—galaxy clusters—collide, extraordinary things can happen. A new study using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory examines the repercussions after two galaxy clusters clashed. Galaxy clusters are the largest structures in the Universe held together by gravity, containing hundreds or even thousands of individual galaxies immersed in giant...
IndustryNewswise

Science Snapshots From Berkeley Lab

Berkeley Lab Pushes Its Energy-Saving Windows into the Market. New public-private partnership aims to stimulate consumer adoption of advanced windows. Windows make up 7% of the envelope area of a home but can account for 47% of the envelope heat loss. High-performance windows thus represent a significant opportunity for consumers to be more comfortable and save money – and help reduce energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions while doing so.
ComputersPhys.org

Unconventional superconductor acts the part of a promising quantum computing platform

Scientists on the hunt for an unconventional kind of superconductor have produced the most compelling evidence to date that they've found one. In a pair of papers, researchers at the University of Maryland's (UMD) Quantum Materials Center (QMC) and colleagues have shown that uranium ditelluride (or UTe2 for short) displays many of the hallmarks of a topological superconductor—a material that may unlock new ways to build quantum computers and other futuristic devices.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

10 wild theories about the universe

Why is the universe the way it is? Over the years, scientists have explored many ideas to explain our cosmos and its future. Here are some of the strangest ideas, from a braneworld scenario that involves the universe floating in a higher dimensional space, to the "Big Splat" that describes such a brane colliding with another to form an entirely new universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy