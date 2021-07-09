Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj Join New CBS Series ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
myheraldreview.com
 9 days ago

The cast of NCIS: Hawai’i continues to expand as New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant and Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj have joined the much-anticipated spinoff. Set in the Aloha State, the new series follows Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor field office, and her team as they balance duty to family and country. Tennant and her crew investigate high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Kai
Person
Enver Gjokaj
Person
Jason Antoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#New Cbs#Zealand Series#Television Series#Enver Gjokaj Join New#Ncis#Tarrant#Hawaiian#Navy#Pacific Fleet#Tennant Milius#Rings#Special Agent In Charge#Agents Of S H I E L D#Major Crimes#Seal Team S#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Oahu
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
Hawaii StatePosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' NCIS: Hawaii Just Cast An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star And More

The NCIS franchise is expanding in the 2021-2022 season with the addition of NCIS: Hawaii, which will take the action across the Pacific Ocean and star a fully new set of characters. Rather than launching via backdoor pilot to introduce the characters on NCIS, like what the franchise did with NCIS: LA and the recently-canceled NCIS: New Orleans, there will be no familiar faces on Hawaii. The very good news is that the series is stacking the cast with some great actors who will be familiar faces for many TV fans, including a popular Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

When NCIS Season 19 Will Hit CBS For New Time Slot With NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS had its fanbase up in arms throughout much of the pandemic-shortened Season 18, as it wasn't clear what was happening with Mark Harmon and his central character Leroy Gibbs. That situation was mostly cleared up when the long-running crime drama was renewed for Season 19, though its star's future still hasn't been solidified as far as how often he'll be around, though it's reportedly not expected to be much. Thankfully, CBS has revealed its full fall schedule, so we know exactly when NCIS will return with new episodes on CBS, and it'll now be paired up with the ground-breaking new recruit NCIS: Hawai'i starting on Monday, September 20.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Explosive Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek With ’Little Taste of Today’s Work in New Clip

We officially have the first look at the upcoming offshoot of the NCIS universe, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” and it’s nothing short of explosive. On Thursday, the executive producer and director of the upcoming show, Larry Teng, posted a clip via Instagram showing someone driving Humvee. Before you even have time to blink, it explodes out of nowhere.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i: Vanessa Lachey Reports for Duty in First Photos

Vanessa Lachey is flying high and Enver Gjokaj is looking dapper in dress whites in TVLine’s exclusive first look at CBS‘ NCIS: Hawai’i. Premiering Monday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c (where it will lead of out a relocated NCIS), the new series stars Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Agent Carter‘s Gjokaj, meanwhile, recurs as Navy Capt. Joe Milius, a high ranking commander of Pacific Fleet who arrives in Hawaii when a top secret experimental aircraft crashes into a cliff — and he in turn clashes with Tennant.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Amazing Behind the Scenes Clip of ‘Night Filming’ With Star Vanessa Lachey: ‘We On a Boat’

NCIS: Hawai’i director, Larry Teng, took to his Instagram account to share incredible behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming show. “Thursday night filming! NCIS HAWAI’I,” Teng writes in the caption, which shows the highly anticipated series’ lead, Vanessa Lachey, participating in the night shooting. NCIS: Hawai’i centers around NCIS Special Agent...
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Enver Gjokaj

Showing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Enver Gjokaj" Māori-Niuean-​Samoan actor Tarrant will play a team member who can blend into any part of the islands because he's a...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

DC series DMZ adds NCIS and True Detective stars to cast

The Worlds of DC just keep getting bigger and bigger, as the upcoming DC TV series from Ava DuVernay expands its cast with stars from the likes of NCIS, True Detective and Marvel's Luke Cage. The Suicide Squad, who?. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt were first announced for the mini-series...
Los Angeles, CAcartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: When to expect new promo on CBS

We now know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to be airing on CBS starting on Sunday, October 10. Not only that, but filming is underway! The cast and crew are doing their part already to bring you some great episodes; let’s cross our fingers that they live up to all of the expectations that are out there.
Hawaii Statecartermatt.com

NCIS: Hawaii trailer: When could CBS potentially release it?

At the moment, there are a lot of questions marks still out there regarding NCIS: Hawaii, including a potential trailer. What do we know so far? Vanessa Lachey is the series lead, and is also the first female Special Agent in Charge that we’ve had in the franchise. We’ve also heard about the bulk of the cast — you can read about the most-recent addition over at the link here.
TV & Videosoutsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Reveals Vanessa Lachey’s First Rival as Jane Tennant in Latest Casting News

NCIS: Hawai’i has its first rival! Find out all about the new star. Variety revealed that Enver Gjokaj has been added to the cast. He will star in the series as Navy Capt. Joe Milius. His character is a high-level Pacific Fleet Commander. He comes into the series after a pilot is killed when he crashed into a cliff in a top-secret experimental aircraft. Milius believes that it was an accident while Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) believes in foul play. He doesn’t want her to take over the investigation but respects her leadership capabilities.
Hawaii Statecartermatt.com

NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: Meet new series regular Kai

For everyone out there excited for more news on NCIS: Hawaii, how about we introduce you to Kai? He’s someone you are going to be seeing throughout the upcoming season — which is, by the way, already in production. Isn’t it nice to know that at least one fall show is getting some work done?
TV SeriesPopculture

CBS Fall Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series

CBS announced its fall 2021 season premieres on Monday, so fans of Blue Bloods, NCIS, and FBI should get their calendars out to mark the dates. This season kicks off with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by The Neighborhood star Cedric The Entertainer on Sept. 19, with NCIS returning the following day.
NFLKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Friday, July 9: CBS 'steals' HGTV series idea

The “new” series “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS) is clearly “inspired” by HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU.” In both series, the famous and semi-famous offer a surprise home makeover as a way of paying back “the little people” who helped them back in the day. Over the course of its short...

Comments / 0

Community Policy