Greta Gerwig Will Direct Barbie Girl Margot Robbie in a Barbie World

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife in plastic will undoubtedly be fantastic now that Greta Gerwig is confirmed to direct Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. The Oscar-nominated director signed on to co-write the script with partner Noah Baumbach in 2019 and it was reported at the time that she was considering directing, following the success of her debut, Lady Bird, and its follow-up, Little Women. But Barbie girl Robbie casually confirmed the news in her August 2021 Vogue UK cover story. “People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t …’” she told the magazine. Sources also confirmed the update to Variety. Gerwig and Baumbach, the couple who brought Frances Ha, Mistress America, and a baby named Harold into the world, are currently filming his feature White Noise, in which Gerwig stars. Production on Barbie is set to begin in early 2022, with a theatrical release planned for 2023.

Comments / 0

