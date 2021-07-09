Cancel
Study: Costco offers better prices than Medicare 50% of the time

By Michael Popke
benefitspro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCostco has a reputation for low prices, on everything from bulk frozen food to 60-inch TVs, and even its phramacy. In many cases, Costco’s prescription drug prices are better than Medicare prices — suggesting that policymakers need to take a closer look at the practices that allow for intermediaries to negotiate drug prices on behalf of Medicare but don’t necessarily pass those savings on to beneficiaries and taxpayers.

www.benefitspro.com

#Drug Prices#Medicare Part D
