Study: Costco offers better prices than Medicare 50% of the time
Costco has a reputation for low prices, on everything from bulk frozen food to 60-inch TVs, and even its phramacy. In many cases, Costco’s prescription drug prices are better than Medicare prices — suggesting that policymakers need to take a closer look at the practices that allow for intermediaries to negotiate drug prices on behalf of Medicare but don’t necessarily pass those savings on to beneficiaries and taxpayers.www.benefitspro.com
