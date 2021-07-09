Pressures brought on by pandemic exacerbated issues in mental health care system

Stable mental health is the key to healthy living. It means people with good mental health can experience emotions of excitement and sadness in a healthy way. A variety of factors can affect your mental function and health. These factors can be as simple as being sleep-deprived, lack of routine, complex relationships, work environment, or major accidents. Working moms, in particular, face enormous challenges, when it comes to staying mentally healthy. Women often face different mental health challenges than men. While some men may act out externally due to depression, women are more likely to experience internal fatigue, sadness, stress, anxiety, phobias, or hesitation to be active.