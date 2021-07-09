Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former CFO of Wyoming Catholic Colleges Arrested for Fraud

By Eve Hamilton
Posted by 
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In late June of this year, a lawsuit had been filed in federal court which alleges that the former chief financial officer at Wyoming Catholic College (WCC), Paul McCown, had defrauded an insurance firm out of $15 million. The suit was filed by New York-based advisory firm Ria R Squared.

laramielive.com

Comments / 1

Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#Cfo#Wcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Collins, MSWDAM-TV

Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A former nurse at the State Veterans Home in Collins who was indicted for embezzlement in 2019 was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to fraud. Covington County Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey sentenced Brittany Ransom to five years of probation and ordered her to repay over $13,000 to taxpayers and court costs and fees, according to the State Auditor’s office.
Elkhorn City, KYmountain-topmedia.com

Former attorney pleads guilty to federal bank fraud, tax charges

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The former city attorney for Elkhorn City has pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and making false statements on a tax return. Timothy Belcher pleaded guilty to one count each of the charges in federal court on Thursday. In his plea agreement, he admitted to...
Nashville, TNPosted by
CNN

Former PTA president indicted on fraud, theft charges

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Parent Teacher Association president at a Nashville school has been indicted on fraud and theft charges, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Tiffany Bell was formerly PTA president at AZ Kelley Elementary School. Investigators determined that Bell stole at least $5,589.18 from the PTA....
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Former Execs Plead Guilty In $1.3B Real Estate Fraud

Two Southern California-based businessmen pleaded guilty in South Florida federal court to participating in a $1.3B real estate investment fraud scheme that promised investors significant monthly returns. Dane Roseman and Ivan Acevedo were previously executives at Woodbridge Group of Cos., which solicited money from investors, fraudulently claiming that its investments...
New York City, NYkfgo.com

FTE Networks’ former CEO, CFO charged with fraud, embezzlement, theft

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal and New York prosecutors on Thursday charged two former top executives of FTE Networks Inc with several crimes including defrauding the network infrastructure company’s auditors and investors, inflating revenue, embezzling money for luxuries, and theft. Former Chief Executive Michael Palleschi and former Chief Financial Officer...
Red River Parish, LADaily Iberian

Former Red River Parish water system manager admits to fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former manager of a Red River Parish water system pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to fraud. Donald Messick, 50, of Coushatta, was charged by a bill of information on April 23 with one count of wire fraud. He'll be sentenced on Nov. 18 and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine.
Perry County, ILcilfm.com

Former farm group treasurer facing fraud charges

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — The former treasurer of the Perry County Agricultural Society has been indicted on federal fraud charges. Billy Harris, 47, faces 10 counts of mail fraud and is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the organization. Prosecutors allege Harris, who served as treasurer from 2011 –...
Louisiana StateBowling Green Daily News

Former Louisiana water system manager pleads guilty to fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the water system he once managed. Over 13 months starting in Feburary 2018, Donald Messick, 50, of Coushatta took nearly $58,500 from the Fairview Union Water System in rural Red River Parish, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release Wednesday,
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Former Louisiana construction company owner pleads guilty to Tax Fraud

Concealed Income and Employment Tax Obligations Causing over $1 Million Loss to the IRS. WASHINGTON – A Louisiana man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud the IRS. According to court documents, from 2011 to at least June 2019, Mathew Reck, of St. Tammany Parish, conspired to defraud the IRS by underreporting his own and others’ individual incomes. With respect to his personal returns, Reck directed his co-conspirator accountant in emails to “get really creative with the 2012 taxes” and to “crush” his 2013 taxes. On his 2012 and 2013 tax returns, Reck underreported the income that he earned from his construction businesses, SES Construction Consulting Group (SES) and Global Technical Solutions (Global), which he co-owned until December 2015.
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Election fraud charge dismissed for former EC woman

EAU CLAIRE — The felony charge against a former Eau Claire woman who authorities say voted in both Wisconsin and Nevada during the November 2018 election has been dismissed. Elizabeth A. Olson, 63, of Las Vegas, had the charge of election fraud-voting more than once dismissed recently in Eau Claire County Court by Judge John Manydeeds.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Former CFO Pleads Guilty to Embezzling over $1.6 Million

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Christopher Firle, 51, of Fairfield, pleaded guilty today to one count of wire fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Firle was the Chief Financial Officer of a holding company that managed several vehicle dealerships. From January 2016 through September 2019, Firle misappropriated over $1.6 million from the company. He carried out his embezzlement scheme in multiple ways, including by using company credit cards to pay for over $750,000 in personal expenses. The unauthorized charges included tickets to sporting events and purchases at several retail stores, including Bergdorf Goodman, Chanel, Hermès, Nordstrom, and Tiffany & Co. Firle also initiated over 30 unauthorized wire transfers from the company to a family member. Those transfers totaled over $500,000. Additionally, Firle issued over 30 unauthorized company checks to himself that totaled over $165,000, and he withdrew over $50,000 from a company account without authorization. Finally, Firle issued himself excess bonus payments totaling almost $160,000.
Fairfield, CTNew Haven Register

Judge delays ruling against former Fairfield CFO

BRIDGEPORT - A state prosecutor Tuesday told a judge that she will be expanding the allegations against Fairfield’s former chief financial officer Robert Mayer, who is accused of stealing documents relating to the town’s hazardous waste scandal from town hall. The new allegations link Mayer directly to a conspiracy to cover up the dumping of the waste, according to Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Tamberlyn Chapman.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Former Cheyenne Mayor Orr Discusses Wyoming Cryptocurrency Company

Former Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on Saturday to discuss her role as CEO of American CryptoFed as well as cryptocurrency in general. American CryptoFed is the first company registered in Wyoming under legislation that allows for decentralized autonomous organizations. Such organizations are governed...
CollegesAOL Corp

Harvard defeats students' lawsuit over lack of COVID-19 tuition refunds

(Reuters) - Harvard University won the dismissal on Monday of a lawsuit by students over its decision not to partially refund tuition when it moved classes online early in the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said three students leading the proposed class action failed to show that Harvard...
CollegesForward

Professor Fired From Oregon University After Alleging Antisemitism Sues For $4 Million

(JTA) — A professor who was fired from an Oregon university after publicly criticizing its president for antisemitism and neglecting sexual harassment allegations has sued the university for $4 million. Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, a tenured English professor at the Baptist-affiliated Linfield University, had accused President Miles Davis of making multiple antisemitic...
Queens, NYPosted by
Variety

‘Law and Order’ Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

A Queens, N.Y. grand jury indicted TV actor Isaiah Stokes for murder on Friday. Stokes is accused of fatally shooting a man who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February. “The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.” Stokes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment, charging him with second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a...
Tennessee StateWDEF

Former Decherd Mayor indicted for health insurance fraud

DECHERD, Tennessee (WDEF) – An investigation by the state of Tennessee has led to the indictment of the former Mayor of Decherd. Robin B. Smith was mayor of the town in Franklin County on the other side of the Plateau. Investigators say that he told the city administrator and the...
CollegesPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Suit: Former Pacific University professor forced to resign

Dr. David Scholnick is suing the school for $2 million, marking the second complaint against the school in three weeks.Pacific University is facing a second lawsuit stemming from ongoing claims of mistreatment and wrongful dismissal by former professors. David Scholnick filed an official complaint June 15, claiming he was both lied to and wrongfully forced to resign by then-university general counsel, Title IX coordinator and associate vice president of human resources Jennifer Yruegas. The former tenured biology professor's $2 million suit comes less than three weeks after suspended Pacific professor Richard Paxton filed a similar claim for $1.3 million against...

Comments / 1

Community Policy