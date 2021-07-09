Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Seeing with radio waves

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTsukuba, Japan - Scientists from the Division of Physics at the University of Tsukuba used the quantum effect called "spin-locking" to significantly enhance the resolution when performing radio-frequency imaging of nitrogen-vacancy defects in diamond. This work may lead to faster and more accurate material analysis, as well as a path towards practical quantum computers.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computers#Quantum Physics#Radio Waves#Quantum Superposition#The Division Of Physics#The University Of Tsukuba#Nv#Rf Imaging#Featured Article#Jp18k18726#Jp21h01009#The Japan Society For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyThe Next Web

Wild new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning

The prevailing theory on the origin of our universe goes like this: about 13.7 billion years ago a single particle exploded. The resultant blast created an ever-expanding universe that, eventually, became home to the planet we call Earth. The Big Bang theory first appeared in a scientific paper in 1931....
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
AstronomyNew Scientist

Radio waves from black holes in some young galaxies change rapidly

Some young galaxies with black holes in their centre change their emissions of radio waves far faster than astronomers thought possible. This means it might be easier to spot a type of galaxy known as a blazar. Kathryn Ross at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research in Perth, Australia,...
MathematicsPhysics World

‘Second sound’ appears in germanium

Researchers in Spain and Italy have observed “second sound” in a room-temperature semiconductor for the first time. This phenomenon, which occurs when distinct waves of temperature pass through a material, had previously only been observed in exotic superfluids at ultracold temperatures (and, more recently, in graphite). Its surprise appearance in a material widely used in electronic chips could make it possible to improve the performance of electric devices by managing waste heat better.
AstronomyPhys.org

Scientists develop a new tool for measuring radio waves in fusion plasmas

Scientists seeking to bring to Earth the fusion energy that drives the sun and stars use radio frequency (RF) waves—the same waves that bring radio and television into homes—to heat and drive current in the plasma that fuels fusion reactions. Scientists now have developed a path-setting way to measure the waves that could be used to validate predictions of their impact, setting the stage for enhanced future experiments that could result in bringing energy from fusion to Earth.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Biomolecular bonsai: Controlling the pruning and strengthening of neuron branches

Fukuoka, Japan--At this very moment, the billions of neurons in your brain are using their trillions of connections to enable you to read and comprehend this sentence. Now, by studying the neurons involved in the sense of smell, researchers from Kyushu University's Faculty of Medical Sciences report a new mechanism behind the biomolecular bonsai that selectively strengthens these connections.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Scientists create rechargeable swimming microrobots using oil and water

By combining oil drops with water containing a detergent-like substance, the scientists found they could produce artificial swimmers that are able to swim independently and even harvest energy to recharge. The oil droplets use fluctuating temperature changes in their surrounding environment to store energy and to swim. When cooled, the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Open nano-shell (video)

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Loading video... Caption For the DNA plates to assemble into larger geometrical structures, the edges must be slightly beveled. The correct choice and positioning of binding points on the edges ensure that the panels self-assemble to the desired objects. The video shows a cryo-EM 3D reconstruction of an open nano-shell. Credit Christian Sigl / DietzLab / TUM Usage Restrictions free for reporting on Technical University of Munich.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Straintronics: Manipulating the Magnetization of Magnetostrictive Nanomagnets with Strain for Energy-Efficient Applications

The desire to perform information processing, computation, communication, signal generation and related tasks, while dissipating as little energy as possible, has inspired many ideas and paradigms. One of the most powerful among them is the notion of using magnetostrictive nanomagnets as the primitive units of the hardware platforms and manipulating their magnetizations with electrically generated static or time varying mechanical strain to elicit myriad functionalities. This approach has two advantages. First, information can be retained in the devices after powering off since the nanomagnets are non-volatile unlike charge-based devices such as transistors. Second, the energy expended to perform a given task is exceptionally low since it takes very little energy to alter magnetization states with strain. This field is now known as "straintronics", in analogy with electronics, spintronics, valleytronics, etc. We review the recent advances and trends in straintronics, including digital information processing (logic), information storage (memory), domain wall devices operated with strain, control of skyrmions with strain, non-Boolean computing and machine learning with straintronics, signal generation (microwave sources) and communication (ultra-miniaturized acoustic and electromagnetic antennas) implemented with strained nanomagnets, hybrid straintronics-magnonics, and interaction between phonons and magnons in straintronic systems. We identify key challenges and opportunities, and lay out pathways to advance this field to the point where it might become a mainstream technology for energy-efficient systems.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Repairs using light signals

Repairing complex electrical appliances is time consuming and rarely cost-effective. The working group led by Prof. Dr. Karl Mandel, Professorship of Inorganic Chemistry at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), has now developed a smart microparticle that enables defective components in these appliances to be identified more quickly and easily by using light signals. In the long-term, this could make repairs easier and extend the operating life of devices. The results have been published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
ScienceEurekAlert

Nitrogen-producing process of anammox bacterium finally uncovered

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.
Computersarxiv.org

Non-normal Hamiltonian dynamics in quantum systems and its realization on quantum computers

The eigenspectrum of a non-normal matrix, which does not commute with its Hermitian conjugate, is a central issue of non-Hermitian physics that has been extensively studied in the past few years. There is, however, another characteristic of a non-normal matrix that has often been overlooked: the pseudospectrum, or the set of spectra under small perturbations. In this paper, we study the dynamics driven by the non-normal matrix (Hamiltonian) realized as a continuous quantum trajectory of the Lindblad master equation in open quantum systems and point out that the dynamics can reveal the nature of unconventional pseudospectrum of the non-normal Hamiltonian. In particular, we focus on the transient dynamics of the norm of an unnormalized quantum state evolved with the non-normal Hamiltonian, which is related to the probability for observing the trajectory with no quantum jump. We formulate the transient suppression of the decay rate of the norm due to the pseudospectral behavior and derive a non-Hermitian/non-normal analog of the time-energy uncertainty relation. We also consider two methods to experimentally realize the non-normal dynamics and observe our theoretical findings on quantum computers: one uses a technique to realize non-unitary operations on quantum circuits and the other leverages a quantum-classical hybrid algorithm called variational quantum simulation. Our demonstrations using cloud-based quantum computers provided by IBM Quantum exhibit the frozen dynamics of the norm in transient time, which can be regarded as a non-normal analog of the quantum Zeno effect.
Physicsarxiv.org

Ideal type-II Weyl points in twisted one-dimensional dielectric photonic crystals

Weyl points are the degenerate points in three-dimensional momentum space with nontrivial topological phase, which are usually realized in classical system with structure and symmetry designs. Here we proposed a one-dimensional layer-stacked photonic crystal using anisotropic materials to realize ideal type-II Weyl points without structure designs. The topological transition from two Dirac points to four Weyl points can be clearly observed by tuning the twist angle between layers. Besides, on the interface between the photonic type-II Weyl material and air, gappless surface states have also been demonstrated in an incomplete bulk bandgap. By breaking parameter symmetry, these ideal type-II Weyl points at the same frequency would transform into the non-ideal ones, and exhibit topological surface states with single group velocity. Our work may provide a new idea for the realization of photonic Weyl points or other semimetal phases by utilizing naturally anisotropic materials.
PhysicsPhysics World

Atom cavity sees the same photon twice

For the first time, physicists have succeeded in measuring the same photon at two different locations within an optical fibre – all without destroying the photon. The new non-destructive technique, which was developed by researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ) in Germany, is based on the principles of cavity quantum electrodynamics and could aid the development of quantum communications networks that rely on information-carrying photons.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines. In the 18 months since the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, great strides...
Sciencearxiv.org

Thermal superconducting quantum interference proximity transistor

Superconductors are known to be excellent thermal insulators at low temperature owing to the presence of the energy gap in their density of states (DOS). In this context, the superconducting \textit{proximity effect} allows to tune the local DOS of a metallic wire by controlling the phase bias ($\varphi$) imposed across it. As a result, the wire thermal conductance can be tuned over several orders of magnitude by phase manipulation. Despite strong implications in nanoscale heat management, experimental proofs of phase-driven control of thermal transport in superconducting proximitized nanostructures are still very limited. Here, we report the experimental demonstration of efficient heat current control by phase tuning the superconducting proximity effect. This is achieved by exploiting the magnetic flux-driven manipulation of the DOS of a quasi one-dimensional aluminum nanowire forming a weal-link embedded in a superconducting ring. Our thermal superconducting quantum interference transistor (T-SQUIPT) shows temperature modulations up to $\sim 16$ mK yielding a temperature-to-flux transfer function as large as $\sim 60$ mK/$\Phi_0$. Yet, phase-slip transitions occurring in the nanowire Josephson junction induce a hysteretic dependence of its local DOS on the direction of the applied magnetic field. Thus, we also prove the operation of the T-SQUIPT as a phase-tunable \textit{thermal memory}, where the information is encoded in the temperature of the metallic mesoscopic island. Besides their relevance in quantum physics, our results are pivotal for the design of innovative coherent caloritronics devices such as heat valves and temperature amplifiers suitable for thermal logic architectures.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Protoplanetary disk birth in massive star forming clumps: the essential role of the magnetic field

Ugo Lebreuilly, Patrick Hennebelle, Tine Colman, Benoît Commerçon, Ralf Klessen, Anaëlle Maury, Sergio Molinari, Leonardo Testi. Protoplanetary disks form through angular momentum conservation in collapsing dense cores. In this work, we perform the first simulations with a maximal resolution down to the astronomical unit (au) of protoplanetary disk formation, through the collapse of 1000 solar mass clumps, treating self-consistently both non-ideal magnetohydrodynamics with ambipolar diffusion as well as radiative transfer in the flux-limited diffusion approximation including stellar feedback. Using the adaptive mesh-refinement code RAMSES, we investigate the influence of the magnetic field on the disks properties with three models. We show that, without magnetic fields, a population dominated by large disks is formed, which is not consistent with Class 0 disk properties as estimated from observations. The inclusion of magnetic field leads, through magnetic braking, to a very different evolution. When it is included, small < 50 au disks represent about half the population. In addition, about ~ 70% of the stars have no disk in this case which suggests that our resolution is still insufficient to preserve the smaller disks. With ambipolar diffusion, the proportion of small disks is also prominent and we report a flat mass distribution around 0.01-0.1 solar mass and a typical disk-to-star mass ratios of ~0.01-0.1. This work shows that the magnetic field and its evolution plays a prominent role in setting the initial properties of disk populations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy