Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

WisEye Morning Minute: Signing of the 2021-23 Budget and Historic Tax Cut

La Crosse Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers OK'd a more than $2 billion income tax cut that reduces one of Wisconsin's three brackets as he largely signed off on the budget that Republicans sent him last week. But he nixed a provision to update income tax withholding tables and a $550 million transfer to the budget stabilization fund that Republicans had proposed. In his veto message, Evers wrote taxpayers will already see significant savings in the budget he signed and nixing the update in withholding tables will not impact anyone's tax liability. Rather than seeing additional money in their paychecks, taxpayers will instead continue to see the money in their refunds from the state. He also wrote the budget stabilization fund was already flush with cash and the $550 million, which will now remain in the general fund, could be used to "address gaps and shortfalls in the Legislature's budget actions." In all, Evers' veto message listed 50 changes he made to the budget. During a signing ceremony at a Whitefish Bay school, the governor also announced he's investing more than $100 million in federal funds into K-12 education. In a separate news conference following the governor's budget signing, Joint Committee on Finance Co-Chair Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) responded.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Brackets#Legislature#Stabilization Fund#Republicans#Joint Committee On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
PoliticsKenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Modernizing Wisconsin Business Statutes

On Wednesday, Rep. Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) and Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay) held a legislative briefing on LRB 2890 relating to modernizing Wisconsin business statutes. Tom Nichols, president of the Wisconsin Institute of CPAs, explained how the bill impacts five of the major business entities including LLCs, general and limited partnerships, stock and non-stock corporations. According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, this bill adopts, with modifications, the most recent versions of the Uniform Limited Partnership Act and Uniform Limited Liability Company Act. The bill also.
PoliticsAhwatukee Foothills News

Ducey signs new budget, tax break

Gov. Doug Ducey last week signed legislation putting in place an immediate $1.3 billion tax cut, set to rise to $1.9 billion, that is designed largely to benefit the wealthiest. Ducey inked his approval of the $12.8 billion spending plan just a day before the new fiscal year began Thursday.
Kentwood, MIwgvunews.org

Gov. Whitmer signs 'historic' school budget, eliminating funding gap

In a rare bi-partisan moment Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law the 2022 School Budget after the GOP- controlled legislature approved it last week. In what Governor Whitmer says has been ‘years in the making’ the new $17.1 billion school budget will eliminate the per-pupil funding gap, meaning every student in the state will get a base line funding of $8400, regardless of their zip code.
Kentwood, MImichiganradio.org

Whitmer signs "historic" $17.1 billion education budget

Tuesday afternoon in the library at East Kentwood High School, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat at a table surrounded by students and signed a statewide education budget bill 27 years in the making. The bill calls for $17.1 billion in spending on preschool-12 schools in Michigan in the upcoming year, an...
Politicsnews-shield.com

Budget analysis: Gov. Evers cuts rainy day money, business tax relief

(The Center Square) – While Gov. Tony Evers is taking credit for signing most of Wisconsin’s new $87 billion budget, there are some parts he cut out. CJ Szafir, president at the Institute for Reforming Government, said the governor cut a number of key provisions from the Republican spending plan.
Politicsvoiceofalexandria.com

Governor signs state budget, including GOP-backed tax cut

Gov. Tony Evers has signed the 2021-2023 state budget, which includes a more than $2 billion tax cut backed by Republicans. The Democratic governor used his veto pen to make 50 changes to the budget, though most of the changes were minor. Evers has one of the most powerful veto authorities in the country, with the ability to delete words, numbers and punctuation from the spending plan.
Income TaxPosted by
Madison365

Gov. Evers signs state budget with $2 billion tax cut

Gov. Tony Evers signed the $87 billion state budget passed by the Republican-led state Legislature Thursday that provides $2 billion in individual income tax relief over the biennium and approximately $1 billion annually going forward. “In many ways, this budget presents a false choice between the priorities the people this...
Wisconsin StateUrban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Signs Bipartisan Budget, Including One of the Largest Tax Cuts in Wisconsin History

MADISON, Wis. — Today, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a historic, bipartisan budget bill that includes a massive tax break for working families, investments in infrastructure, broadband, and public education, and support for veterans. Gov. Evers also announced an additional $100 million in funding for Wisconsin’s public schools to support students across the state.
Wisconsin Statewglr.com

Gov. Evers to take action on 2021-23 biennial budget Thursday

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers plans to take action on the 2021-23 biennial budget at a press conference in Whitefish Bay on Thursday. The Wisconsin State Legislature passed their budget June 30. Evers will hold a press conference at Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay at 10 a.m.
Whitefish Bay, WIwhbl.com

Evers Signs Budget, Including 10% Tax Cut for Middle-Class Families

WHITEFISH BAY, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has signed the 2021-2023 state budget into law, including a 10% tax cut for middle-class families. “In many ways, this budget presents a false choice between the priorities the people this state care about and deserve,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “But after a long eight years of politicians making decisions for all the wrong reasons, I ran to be the governor of this state and promised I would always put people before politics—that I would always try to do the right thing, that I would work to find common ground, and that I would make decisions based on what’s best for our kids and our state.
Income TaxAthens Messenger

Wealthy state lawmakers to gain from income tax cuts in budget

Some of the wealthiest state lawmakers stand to save thousands of dollars annually on their taxes thanks to changes they enacted in the state budget. Lawmakers lowered tax rates for all income earners and raised the minimum threshold at which Ohioans pay taxes on their income. They also eliminated the...
Income Taxchautauquatoday.com

DiNapoli: State Tax Receipts from April to June Were $4.8 Billion Above Projections

New York State tax receipts from April to June exceeded budget projections by $4.8 billion. That's according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's monthly State Cash Report, released on Friday. DiNapoli says, "The state is rebounding from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong tax collections, coupled with an unprecedented infusion of federal aid, give the state an opportunity to improve its long-term fiscal stability and better prepare for future uncertainties. The state should use these revenues to bolster reserves or for pay-as-you-go funding for critical infrastructure projects." DiNapoli's report also found that tax receipts through June totaled $30.9 billion, almost $17 billion more than received in the same period last year, spurred in part by a $13.5 billion year-to-year increase in personal income tax (PIT) receipts. Much of this change is attributable to delays in PIT filing deadlines from April 15th to July 15th in 2020 and May 17th in 2021.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy