Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

In passionate message, Madonna compares Britney Spears’ conservatorship to “slavery”

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna is speaking out about Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, deeming it a “violation of human rights,” and likening it to “slavery.”. Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Madonna passionately defended her “Me Against the Music” collaborator. “Give this woman her life back,” she declared while sharing a photo of herself wearing a throwback Britney shirt. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

warm1069.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Madonna
Person
Cher
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Justin Timberlake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Conservators#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Madonna on Britney Spears Guardianship: “Violates Human Rights”

Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a human rights violation! Britney we’re going to get you out of jail! ”, Madonna wrote. Madonna and Britney shared the throne of...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Britney Spears: 'I quit!'

July 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears said on Instagram she is taking a break from performing until after her father is removed as her conservator. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I've done that for the past 13 years," the 39-year-old entertainer wrote Saturday.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Britney Spears slams ‘righteous’ support from those closest to her

Britney Spears has found plenty of public support in her efforts to end her eight-year conservatorship, but it may be too little, too late for some. The singer took to Instagram Friday night to call out friends and family members who’ve come out in support of the star only after her bombshell testimony, saying their “righteous” behavior feels insincere.
Celebritieswarm1069.com

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean recounts last time he saw Britney Spears: “It broke my heart”

Fellow artists are continuing to speak out in support of Britney Spears, following the pop star’s latest conservatorship hearing on Wednesday. Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is among those offering up his “thoughts and prayers.” During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, the singer detailed his most recent heartbreaking encounter with the star. He says the two live close to each other and he often sees Britney at a cupcake shop they both frequent.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Britney Spears Belts Out Her Song "Lonely" With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Shading Family

Amid continued tension with her family, Britney Spears took a moment to sing one of her classic numbers—but on her own terms. The pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared footage to his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 18 that appeared to show the longtime couple enjoying a drive through Los Angeles while Britney sang along with the radio to her 2001 song "Lonely." Neither of their faces was seen in the video, although her right hand is shown, featuring red nail polish and her small triangle tattoo near her thumb.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande celebrates with Britney Spears

Commenting on a clip in which she can be seen riding and cycling, she wrote, among other things: “You have no idea what it means for me to be supported by such great fans. God bless you all!” Finally, the 39-year-old even used the hashtag #freebritney, with which her followers actually show their support for the singer.
CelebritiesNewsday

Britney Spears denounces family, critics in new Instagram posts

Using highly charged language, pop star Britney Spears over the weekend condemned loved ones she says have not supported her as she continues to fight the guardianship under which her family placed her 13 years ago. "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
Musicwarm1069.com

The Weeknd teases new album and tour: “We gettin’ there”

You can all “Save Your Tears,” because it seems like a new album from The Weeknd may be close to being finished. On Tuesday, the “Blinding Lights” singer sent out a series of tweets alluding to his new body of work, beginning with the cryptic message, “we gettin’ there.”. “Really...
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).

Comments / 2

Community Policy