Following the reveal of controller support, 15 player lobbies, and more, Among Us (Free) from Innersloth was updated on all platforms but another update was teased soon after. The Among Us Vent Cleaning update or 2021.6.30 update adds a new vent cleaning task, support for traditional and simplified Chinese, Irish localization, and more across all platforms today. The vent cleaning task lets you prevent imposters from using the specific vent. Imposters can use other vents and the current vent once it is cleaned. If you’re cleaning a vent while an imposter is in the vent, it will boot them out. Check out a clip of this in action below: