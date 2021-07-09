Cancel
The Walking Dead: Artist Christine Norrie's Season 4 Art Honors Carol

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with a pretty sizeable preview surprise on Thursday consisting of profile images, character updates, and teasers for what to come in its 11th and final season, AMC's The Walking Dead also released the latest piece of artwork honoring the series' past as it gets ready to return on Sunday, August 22. This time around, artist Christine Norrie looks back at the fourth season with a focus on one of the most iconic and heartbreaking moments in the long-running series' history: Carol's (Melissa McBride) killing of Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) and the haunting "Look at the flowers" line.

