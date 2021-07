AJ McLean with the Backstreet Boys talked to Good Morning Las Vegas about upcoming shows in Las Vegas.

McLean and Nick Carter will perform for 4 nights at The Venetian.

They will perform some of their biggest hits and bring in special guests.

The shows kick off Aug. 20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Saturday on Ticketmaster.

McLean said on Twitter that you can get access to resale tickets by using the code AJSPARTY.