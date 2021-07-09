Speed & inattention top factor in county crashes
Safe Communities announced today that there have been five fatal crashes in Wood County this year, the same amount at this time last year. Distractions, speed, and inattention are the leading causes for crashes in Wood County to date this year. Commercial Vehicles are involved in 11 percent of the total crashes. Of the 15 Motorcycle involved crashes this year, 14 were injury crashes with eight of those being serious injury.bgindependentmedia.org
