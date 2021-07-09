Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Trending Topics: The Week of July 5

Posted by 
NewsBreak Creators
NewsBreak Creators
 9 days ago

Every week, we're highlighting stories and videos from our creators that are catching the eyes of NewsBreak users. While not all encompassing, we hope these pieces can provide a source of inspiration if you're feeling a little stumped about what to share next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axax7_0as5QOpN00
Luis Villasmil/Unsplash

This week's trending articles:

Armed robbers prey on a Costco shopper, busted after returning to the scene of the crime by Golden Gate Media

Confusion over masks again: Should everyone in Illinois wear a mask indoors? by Jennifer Geer

Emergency orders have been lifted, which means thousands of inmates could soon be returning to Maryland prisons by Kaleah Mcilwain

New Orleans woman gets 5 years after stealing more than $280,000 in Federal Student Aid by Curtis Macken

Fourth round of Colorado Comeback Cash scholarship drawing winners announced by Steven Bonifazi

This week's trending videos:

Tour the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables Miami Florida! by Camille Living in Miami

49ers News & Rumors: Trey Lance Balling Out In Minicamp + Should The 49ers Sign Richard Sherman? by 49ers Report by Chat Sports

Have you heard about the secret pirate cave in Illinois? by dreamcatchers journal

Warriors Offseason Rumors: Will Golden State Trade For Damian Lillard During The 2021 NBA Offseason? by Warriors Today by Chat Sports

Living In Orlando Florida.....a Laureate Park "Must Watch" vlog by Living in Orlando Florida

About the Creator Program: Our Creator Program brings together professional journalists, experts, and high-quality content creators to deliver relevant, local, and original content. NewsBreak creators cover everything from in-depth investigative features to timely events happening around town. Find out more and sign up at creators.newsbreak.com/creators.

Comments / 0

NewsBreak Creators

NewsBreak Creators

97
Followers
38
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The official account for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to creator content.

 https://creators.newsbreak.com/creators
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nba#The Week Of#Colorado Comeback Cash#Chat Sports Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Costco
Related
NFLAOL Corp

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree has died. He was 23. Illinois announced Roundtree's death on Friday afternoon. Roundtree was paralyzed in a 2019 swimming accident ahead of his third season with the team. Roundtree suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019 after he jumped off a boat...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

BREAKING: 911 Call Alleges Richard Sherman Was Intoxicated, Suicidal

The Dallas Cowboys' long, on-again off-again flirtation with Richard Sherman has taken a back seat to the NFL star cornerback's potentially life-altering incident in Seattle. According to audio of a 911 call obtained by ABC News and ESPN Thursday, Sherman was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself during a confrontation with family members.
NFLOnward State

Micah Parsons Fulfills Promise, Surprises His Mom With A House

Micah Parsons fulfilled a lifelong promise to his mother this week when he bought her a brand-new home. According to his Instagram story Saturday, Parsons surprised his mother with a house in Dallas, Texas, that’s “all for [her].” The former Penn State linebacker didn’t delve into details with his post, but it’s clear his mom is a pretty big fan.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Today’s Shocking Result

Few Sundays this NASCAR season, if any, have been as shocking as the one we just had. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 just wrapped up on Sunday evening. Aric Almirola, 37, took home the checkered flag in stunning fashion. Almirola crossed the finish line first in the shortened race, which...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Mike Golic Job News

Former ESPN host Mike Golic has officially landed a new job in sports media. The longtime ESPN Radio host will be back on the airwaves this fall. Golic, who was not re-signed by ESPN at the end of his most-recent contract, will be working college football games each Saturday for Learfield IMG.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA,...
College Sportssportswar.com

TheSabre.com Fan Friday: Hot Topics In Mid-July

As July quickly ticks away – the ACC Football Kickoff media event is next week! – the start of a new Virginia sports year inches closer. On the football and men’s basketball front, that’s led to a blend of conversations this week about the two sports. On the football side,...
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FOX analyst RJ Young names four Badgers in all-time Big Ten team

Earlier this week, FOX Sports college football analyst and host of the No. 1 Ranked Show, RJ Young, named four Badgers to his all-time Big Ten team. The Badgers named include former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, defensive end J.J. Watt and safety Jim Leonhard. Some other notable players named to Young’s list include former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson.
Pittsburgh, PAbutlerradio.com

Friday Sports

YANKEES-RED SOX GAME POSTPONED OVER POSITIVE COVID CASES ON N.Y.:. Last night’s (July 15th) lone scheduled MLB game coming out of the All-Star break between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox was postponed after there were positive Covid-19 tests on the Yankees. ESPN cited sources as saying outfielder Aaron Judge, who played in the All-Star Game Tuesday, was among six Yankees who tested positive. ESPN said third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were awaiting confirmation with a more accurate tests.
Sportsprepvolleyball.com

Commit Of The Week: July 9

Welcome to fun-filled Friday edition of Commit Of The Week! Each week we will be introducing you to a recently committed player that has found their perfect match school! They'll answer questions that explain what motivated their decision and a little bit about themselves! Look for this feature every week, as well as our other feature, Recruit of the Week. Now, let's meet our commit!
Sportsprepvolleyball.com

Recruit Of The Week: July 8

Welcome to a thrilling Thursday edition of Recruit Of The Week! Now that the dead period is over and Covid-19 no longer has a stranglehold on the volleyball community, we're back to showcasing one uncommitted player looking for their perfect match school every week! They'll answer questions that explain what type of school they're looking for, and that reveals a little bit about themselves. Each recruit's name will hold a link to their recruiting profile, and we will also provide a link to one of their highlight videos. Now let's meet our recruit!
SportsTrendHunter.com

Top 30 Sports Trends in July

As the summer finally gets into full swing, the July 2021 sports trends underscore the biggest innovation in the space. To help recreate the traditional stadium experience in light of the recent cancellations, Subway is bringing authentic stadium experiences to the homes of fans. One pair of England football fans will get a DIY stadium from Subway and football legend Chris Kamara that can be set up in their backyards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy