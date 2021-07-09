Trending Topics: The Week of July 5

Every week, we're highlighting stories and videos from our creators that are catching the eyes of NewsBreak users. While not all encompassing, we hope these pieces can provide a source of inspiration if you're feeling a little stumped about what to share next.

Luis Villasmil/Unsplash

This week's trending articles:

Armed robbers prey on a Costco shopper, busted after returning to the scene of the crime by Golden Gate Media

Confusion over masks again: Should everyone in Illinois wear a mask indoors? by Jennifer Geer

Emergency orders have been lifted, which means thousands of inmates could soon be returning to Maryland prisons by Kaleah Mcilwain

New Orleans woman gets 5 years after stealing more than $280,000 in Federal Student Aid by Curtis Macken

Fourth round of Colorado Comeback Cash scholarship drawing winners announced by Steven Bonifazi

This week's trending videos:

Tour the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables Miami Florida! by Camille Living in Miami

49ers News & Rumors: Trey Lance Balling Out In Minicamp + Should The 49ers Sign Richard Sherman? by 49ers Report by Chat Sports

Have you heard about the secret pirate cave in Illinois? by dreamcatchers journal

Warriors Offseason Rumors: Will Golden State Trade For Damian Lillard During The 2021 NBA Offseason? by Warriors Today by Chat Sports

Living In Orlando Florida.....a Laureate Park "Must Watch" vlog by Living in Orlando Florida

Follow us for the latest news and updates from NewsBreak's Creator Program. ... Follow

About the Creator Program: Our Creator Program brings together professional journalists, experts, and high-quality content creators to deliver relevant, local, and original content. NewsBreak creators cover everything from in-depth investigative features to timely events happening around town. Find out more and sign up at creators.newsbreak.com/creators.