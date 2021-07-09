Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Grant benefits Naples youth shelter nutrition program

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6aEu_0as5QNwe00

Youth Haven, Inc. announced Friday they are a recipient of a $7,500 grant from Fifth Third Bank.

The funds will be used to support Youth Haven’s Food & Nutrition Program.

Youth Haven is Southwest Florida’s only residential shelter for children and teens ages 6 - 19 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or homelessness.

Organization officials said many of the youth that reside on campus have poor nutrition and food insecurity.

Youth Haven’s in-house chef provides their residents with a consistent, professionally crafted menu focused on nutritional goals.

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Society
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutritional#Homelessness#Food Insecurity#Charity#Youth Haven Inc#Fifth Third Bank#Youth Haven#Food Nutrition Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Charities
Related
Florida StatePosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Reading scores decline in Southwest Florida

Lee County third grade reading test scores dropped by 8 percent from 2019 to 2021. The school district says more than 1600 students are enrolled in their extended virtual learning summer program. Hendry County School District saw a 10 percent drop in the same category.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Fort Myers activist shares “fatal diagnosis”

A well- known community activist, Anthony Thomas Jr., says he has a “fatal diagnosis” and is spending some time reflecting on his legacy. He spoke with Fox 4’s Patrick Nolan by phone Friday night from his hospital room at Gulf Coast Medical Center in South Fort Myers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy