Imaging Test May Predict Patients Most at Risk of COVID-19 Heart Complications

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine have shown that a type of echocardiogram, a common test to evaluate whether a person's heart is pumping properly, may be useful in predicting which patients with COVID-19 are most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation—an irregular heartbeat that can increase a person's risk for heart failure and stroke, among other heart issues. The new findings, published in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, also suggest that patients with COVID-19 who go on to develop atrial fibrillation more commonly have elevated levels of heart-related proteins called troponin and NT-proBNP in blood test samples.