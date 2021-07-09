Four more Bulldogs make Olympic teams

With the addition of four athletes to their respective national team rosters, the Georgia contingent at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games has grown. With the updated numbers, 30 members of the Georgia athletic community will compete for 13 different nations in five different sports at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. This is the second-largest contingent in Georgia’s Olympic history, trailing only the group sent to Rio in 2016 (36).

On a further note, golfer Sepp Straka will be caddied by his brother and fellow Bulldog alum, Sam Straka.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games commence with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 23 in Tokyo, Japan, with competition running through Sunday, August 8. The 2020 Paralympic Games will open in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 5.

2020 Georgia Olympic / Paralympic Roster

Diving

Freida Lim, Singapore, 10m Platform

Golf

Sepp Straka, Austria

Swimming

Javier Acevedo, Canada, 400m Freestyle Relay

Gunnar Bentz, USA, 200m Butterfly

Duné Coetzee, South Africa, 800m Freestyle Relay

Nic Fink, USA, 200m Breaststroke

Hali Flickinger, USA, 200m Butterfly / 400m IM

Chase Kalisz, USA, 200m IM / 400m IM

Jay Litherland, USA, 400m IM

Allison Schmitt, USA, 200m Freestyle / 400m Freestyle Relay

Olivia Smoliga, USA, 400m Freestyle Relay

Jack Bauerle, USA, Men’s Assistant Coach

Tennis

Ellen Perez, Australia, Doubles

Track & Field

Denzel Comenentia, Netherlands, Hammer Throw

Johannes Erm, Estonia, Decathlon

Elija Godwin, USA, Relays

Cejhae Green, Antigua & Barbuda, 100m

Charles Grethen, Luxembourg, 1,500m

Lynna Irby, USA, Relays

Morgann Leleux, USA, Pole Vault

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200m / 400m

Jasmine Moore, USA, Triple Jump

Keturah Orji, USA, Triple Jump

Chanice Porter, Jamaica, Long Jump

Garrett Scantling, USA, Decathlon

Levern Spencer, Saint Lucia, High Jump

Karel Tilga, Estonia, Decathlon

Maicel Uibo, Estonia, Decathlon

Jarryd Wallace, USA, 100m / 200m (Paralympic Games)

Kendell Williams, USA, Heptathlon

