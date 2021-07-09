Four more Bulldogs make Olympic teams
With the addition of four athletes to their respective national team rosters, the Georgia contingent at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games has grown. With the updated numbers, 30 members of the Georgia athletic community will compete for 13 different nations in five different sports at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. This is the second-largest contingent in Georgia’s Olympic history, trailing only the group sent to Rio in 2016 (36).
On a further note, golfer Sepp Straka will be caddied by his brother and fellow Bulldog alum, Sam Straka.
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games commence with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 23 in Tokyo, Japan, with competition running through Sunday, August 8. The 2020 Paralympic Games will open in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 5.
2020 Georgia Olympic / Paralympic Roster
Diving
Freida Lim, Singapore, 10m Platform
Golf
Sepp Straka, Austria
Swimming
Javier Acevedo, Canada, 400m Freestyle Relay
Gunnar Bentz, USA, 200m Butterfly
Duné Coetzee, South Africa, 800m Freestyle Relay
Nic Fink, USA, 200m Breaststroke
Hali Flickinger, USA, 200m Butterfly / 400m IM
Chase Kalisz, USA, 200m IM / 400m IM
Jay Litherland, USA, 400m IM
Allison Schmitt, USA, 200m Freestyle / 400m Freestyle Relay
Olivia Smoliga, USA, 400m Freestyle Relay
Jack Bauerle, USA, Men’s Assistant Coach
Tennis
Ellen Perez, Australia, Doubles
Track & Field
Denzel Comenentia, Netherlands, Hammer Throw
Johannes Erm, Estonia, Decathlon
Elija Godwin, USA, Relays
Cejhae Green, Antigua & Barbuda, 100m
Charles Grethen, Luxembourg, 1,500m
Lynna Irby, USA, Relays
Morgann Leleux, USA, Pole Vault
Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200m / 400m
Jasmine Moore, USA, Triple Jump
Keturah Orji, USA, Triple Jump
Chanice Porter, Jamaica, Long Jump
Garrett Scantling, USA, Decathlon
Levern Spencer, Saint Lucia, High Jump
Karel Tilga, Estonia, Decathlon
Maicel Uibo, Estonia, Decathlon
Jarryd Wallace, USA, 100m / 200m (Paralympic Games)
Kendell Williams, USA, Heptathlon
