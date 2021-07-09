Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Four more Bulldogs make Olympic teams

By Jake Stanley, UGA Sports Communications
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkW3F_0as5PocM00

With the addition of four athletes to their respective national team rosters, the Georgia contingent at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games has grown. With the updated numbers, 30 members of the Georgia athletic community will compete for 13 different nations in five different sports at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. This is the second-largest contingent in Georgia’s Olympic history, trailing only the group sent to Rio in 2016 (36).

On a further note, golfer Sepp Straka will be caddied by his brother and fellow Bulldog alum, Sam Straka.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games commence with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 23 in Tokyo, Japan, with competition running through Sunday, August 8. The 2020 Paralympic Games will open in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 5.

2020 Georgia Olympic / Paralympic Roster

Diving

Freida Lim, Singapore, 10m Platform

Golf

Sepp Straka, Austria

Swimming

Javier Acevedo, Canada, 400m Freestyle Relay

Gunnar Bentz, USA, 200m Butterfly

Duné Coetzee, South Africa, 800m Freestyle Relay

Nic Fink, USA, 200m Breaststroke

Hali Flickinger, USA, 200m Butterfly / 400m IM

Chase Kalisz, USA, 200m IM / 400m IM

Jay Litherland, USA, 400m IM

Allison Schmitt, USA, 200m Freestyle / 400m Freestyle Relay

Olivia Smoliga, USA, 400m Freestyle Relay

Jack Bauerle, USA, Men’s Assistant Coach

Tennis

Ellen Perez, Australia, Doubles

Track & Field

Denzel Comenentia, Netherlands, Hammer Throw

Johannes Erm, Estonia, Decathlon

Elija Godwin, USA, Relays

Cejhae Green, Antigua & Barbuda, 100m

Charles Grethen, Luxembourg, 1,500m

Lynna Irby, USA, Relays

Morgann Leleux, USA, Pole Vault

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200m / 400m

Jasmine Moore, USA, Triple Jump

Keturah Orji, USA, Triple Jump

Chanice Porter, Jamaica, Long Jump

Garrett Scantling, USA, Decathlon

Levern Spencer, Saint Lucia, High Jump

Karel Tilga, Estonia, Decathlon

Maicel Uibo, Estonia, Decathlon

Jarryd Wallace, USA, 100m / 200m (Paralympic Games)

Kendell Williams, USA, Heptathlon

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hali Flickinger
Person
Nic Fink
Person
Gunnar Bentz
Person
Lynna Irby
Person
Javier Acevedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Paralympic Games#Swimming#Rio#Men#Doubles Track Field#Antigua Barbuda#Pole Vault#Triple Jump#Decathlon Levern Spencer#Heptathlon 2021#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Track & Field
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Related
Biloxi, MSWLOX

Jamie Westbrook makes United States Olympic Team roster

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Biloxi Shucker Jamie Westbrook was named the United States Olympic team on Friday, and will headline the infield in Tokyo alongside two-time major league all-star Todd Frazier. Westbrook spent three seasons with the Jackson Generals, and saw just 19 games of action this season with...
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Sportschatsports.com

Four Things to Know About the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team

Five first-time Olympians will be among the six women heading to Tokyo as part of the U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team. Leading the charge, as expected, is reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles. She’ll be joined by newcomers Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum in the team competition. Jade Carey and Mykayla Skinner will round out Team USA as individual competitors. Four alternates will also travel to Japan.
TennisKXAN

Athletes who can three-peat (or four-peat) at the Tokyo Olympics

At the 2016 Rio Games, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and American cyclist Kristin Armstrong were among the athletes who etched their names into Olympic history by winning the same individual event three times in a row. Although several repeat champions from Rio have since retired or are unable to defend...
Worldchatsports.com

Ye Shiwen does not make China Olympic swim team for Tokyo

Ye Shiwen, who swept the 2012 Olympic individual medleys at age 16 with eye-popping times, is not on China’s Olympic swimming roster. Ye was not one of the 19 women named to the team on Tuesday, according to this release. At the 2012 London Games, Ye shattered the women’s 400m...
Sportsteamusa.org

U.S. Equestrian Names Four-Member Jumping Team For Tokyo Olympics

McLain Ward rides Hh Azur at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final on Oct. 5, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Two-time gold medalist McLain Ward is returning to the Olympics for the fifth time after he was named one of the four members of the U.S. Equestrian jumping team for the Tokyo Games on Monday.
Soccergoal.com

Which NWSL teams will be hit hardest by Olympic call-ups?

The league will continue on through the Games in Japan, with some teams set to be impacted by absences more than others. The world of the NWSL doesn’t stop for the Olympics. While some of the league’s brightest stars will be in Japan, play will continue back on the home front with some teams being hit harder by absences than others.
SportsLSUSports.net

Four Track & Field Athletes Named to Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Team

Baton Rouge, La. – The Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Committee announced the track and field roster for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 3) and four athletes with LSU ties were named to the roster. The four are Richard Thompson , Kelly Baptiste , Semoy Hackett , and Akanni Hislop .
Sports247Sports

Pair of Aggies make Trinidad and Tobago Olympic team

The Texas A&M track and field program will be well-represented at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. There will be a number of Aggies on the United States team as well as one on the Jamaican team as well. Now, two more have been named to represent their country. The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics.
BasketballConnecticut Post

Former UConn standout Gabby Williams makes French Olympic Team

Former UConn star Gabby Williams has made the French Olympic Women’s Basketball team. This will be the first Olympics for the 24-year-old Williams. Last month, she helped lead France to a silver medal at the FIBA European Championship. Williams was born in Reno, Nev., but holds dual citizenship through her...
College Sportsgeorgiadogs.com

Four Bulldogs Named WGCA All-American Scholars

ATHENS, Ga. — A quartet of Georgia Bulldogs were honored on Tuesday as All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) for the 2020-21 season. Sophomores Caroline Craig, Céleste Dao and Caterina Don and freshman Isabella Holpfer received the association's recognition. "I'm extremely proud of this honor for Caroline,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy