ESPN analytics maintains Georgia ‘drop-off’ at No. 5 even after correction

ATHENS — ESPN Analytics is saying it made an error in earlier projections.

But not that much of a mistake in predicting Georgia a distance No. 5, it turns out.

Author Seth Walder explained that some digits were off this spring when the first set of Football Power Index (FPI) numbers projecting rankings, playoff chances and national championship percentages were released.

The FPI conclusion that Alabama and Clemson are the two top favorites remains the same, however.

“Alabama is, in FPI’s view, the best team in the country,” Per Walder. “Even without Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Alabama is expected to have a top-3 three offense with Bryce Young at the helm, and a top-two defense ... only behind Clemson.”

Georgia, meanwhile, is ranked No. 5 in the FPI, with “a big drop-off” behind top four teams Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

©2021 Cox Media Group