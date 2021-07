Hydrogen from waste is generated by a patented process by BHYO GmbH. It combines two pyrolysis techniques in order to be able to use them more widely. The principle of pyrolysis has long been known: organic materials are broken down under high temperature and with the exclusion of oxygen. There are two basic ways of doing this. In “autothermal” pyrolysis, the necessary heat is generated by burning some of the gases that are produced inside the reactor. The disadvantage: the incineration reduces the yield of gas produced. With “allothermal” pyrolysis, on the other hand, the heat is supplied from the outside. However, this makes it more difficult to generate an exact and uniform temperature in the reactor – an important factor for clean chemical processes.