South Korea: Online Grocer Kurly Raises $200M Series F

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. India-based digital payments giant Paytm on Friday filed paperwork for an initial public offering that could raise up to $2.2 billion. The IPO would be among the biggest ever for India and comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fuel demand for digital services in the country. Paytm is backed by investors including Ant Group, SoftBank and Berkshire Hathaway. The offering would value it at up to $25 billion, sources told Reuters.