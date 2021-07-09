JT Daniels explains why Georgia offense reflects ‘huge difference,’ reveals favorite NFL QB

ATHENS — Perhaps the most interesting thing about the offseason filled with JT Daniels’ doubters is the skeptics’ failure to understand the value of continuity.

“There’s a huge difference in terms of what we’re able to do,” Daniels told Athlon Magazine in an exclusive interview this offseason.

“And,” Daniels added, “what we’re going to be able to do because of how far ahead we are right now.”

To think, Daniels posted the highest QB rating among the returning collegiate quarterbacks after his Nov. 21 debut despite running a limited package,

