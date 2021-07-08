Burglars steal safe from Mill Market
Two masked burglars broke into the Mill Market and Deli early this morning, stealing a safe from the South Burlington business. South Burlington Police identified two individuals forcefully entering the business around 2 a.m. Thursday, via surveillance video. One is pictured in a sweatshirt and some type of Boston hat, while the other wore a Mossy Oak long-sleeved shirt, according to the police report. Both obscured their face with some kind of covering.www.vtcng.com
