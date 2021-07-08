Cancel
South Burlington, VT

Burglars steal safe from Mill Market

By Staff Report
vtcng.com
 15 days ago

Two masked burglars broke into the Mill Market and Deli early this morning, stealing a safe from the South Burlington business. South Burlington Police identified two individuals forcefully entering the business around 2 a.m. Thursday, via surveillance video. One is pictured in a sweatshirt and some type of Boston hat, while the other wore a Mossy Oak long-sleeved shirt, according to the police report. Both obscured their face with some kind of covering.

www.vtcng.com

