TV Series

W2W2nite 7/9/21: Nickelodeon. ; Disney+ ; AppleTV+

By The Bubbleblabber Team
bubbleblabber.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the seeds of rebellion foment on an outer rim world, the Empire schemes to squash it. When Molly needs a new bra, Owen takes her shopping; Helen finds a key that could finally reveal whether she’s in Bitsy’s will. “Late For Breakfast” ; “Bummer Jobs”. Premieres: 7pm ET/PT, check...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

#Appletv#Disney World#Empire#Bitsy#Spongebob
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Disney
Nickelodeon
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 7/8/21: Netflix ; HBO MAX

Known as the gold standard of survival horror games with over 100 million units from the game series shipped worldwide, “Resident Evil” has now been transformed into a Netflix original CG anime series. Three years after 2017’s CG film “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3DCG animation. Original Work/Production/Supervision: Capcom Co., Ltd. Full 3DCG animation production: Quebico. Production: TMS Entertainment. Copyright: ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 7/12/21: FOX ; TBS ; CTV(Canada)

When Wanda, Lacey, and Karen are able to fix The Ruby’s broken toaster, their confidence soars! They turn their attention to The Ruby’s vintage milkshake machine, but it’s an heirloom Lacey might regret messing with. Meanwhile, Emma gets annoyed that everyone loves Oscar’s impression of her; when she tries to turn the tables, it falls flat. Her frustration grows when Brent steps in as her impression coach. Davis finds out Hank has a valuable action figure at home and tries to influence him to let it go, while concealing his true motives.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Mickey Mouse Funhouse “Mickey the Brave!”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Mickey and friends are taken to medieval times to take care of a misbehaving dragon. Well well well, looks like we have another Disney Junior show on our hands. Covering these shows for such a young audience has certainly been a novel exercise for me in terms of critical analysis. Compared to my usual fare of shows or movies, which are made for an older or at least adolescent audience, these sorts of shows feel like taking a microscope to a detailed piece of rice. There’s not a whole lot there to really pick apart, but it’s still a nourishing meal for who it’s intended, not to mention that there may be at least some important detail or component worth discussing that is the sort of thing that I would want to see in any show or movie that I’m reviewing. The Chicken Squad has surprised me a few times with how it tackles certain subject, so maybe I’ll see the same with this sneak peek at a new show, Mickey Mouse Funhouse. Not to be confused with Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, or House of Mouse, the graphic novel Maus which covers the accounts of a holocaust survivor anthropomorphized as cats and mice by his cartoonist son. Not that you really needed help telling those apart, probably.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 7/18/21: The CW ; Adult Swim

Premieres: 930 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. The new Kingdom Scrolls expansion pack is here and the gang’s excitement is quickly squashed. The adults are gone for the night. “The Moss”. Premieres: 1130 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. Network: Adult Swim. Tuca and Bertie battle a mysterious new...
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Beauty & Fashionbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish

Tsuneo Suzukawa is a college student who has dreams of studying abroad. To try and make this dream happen he works multiple part-time jobs. While on the way home one night he catches a girl who lost control of her wheelchair. Enter Kumiko Yamamura, or as she prefers to be called, Josee. This is a story of love, chasing your dreams, and never giving up.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 7/9/21

Last Song: “The One That You Love” by Air Supply from The One That You Love (1981) If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Corner Gas Animated “Mother Father Figure”

When the toaster breaks down at The Ruby, Karen and Wanda help Lacey by fixing it up themselves. However, when they turn their sights on the heirloom milkshake machine, things get haywire. Though, the malfunction may not be their fault. Hank is plotting out his next big movie idea and...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald SLAMMED For Latest Video Of Daughter Ivy

On social media, former Counting On star Jessa Seewald often shares pictures and videos of her three children, Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2. Because she’s in the public eye, she gets her fair share of criticism from both fans and haters. She recently shared a seemingly harmless video of her daughter Ivy, but she got lots of negative comments in return.

Comments / 0

