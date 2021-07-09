W2W2nite 7/9/21: Nickelodeon. ; Disney+ ; AppleTV+

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Mickey and friends are taken to medieval times to take care of a misbehaving dragon. Well well well, looks like we have another Disney Junior show on our hands. Covering these shows for such a young audience has certainly been a novel exercise for me in terms of critical analysis. Compared to my usual fare of shows or movies, which are made for an older or at least adolescent audience, these sorts of shows feel like taking a microscope to a detailed piece of rice. There’s not a whole lot there to really pick apart, but it’s still a nourishing meal for who it’s intended, not to mention that there may be at least some important detail or component worth discussing that is the sort of thing that I would want to see in any show or movie that I’m reviewing. The Chicken Squad has surprised me a few times with how it tackles certain subject, so maybe I’ll see the same with this sneak peek at a new show, Mickey Mouse Funhouse. Not to be confused with Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, or House of Mouse, the graphic novel Maus which covers the accounts of a holocaust survivor anthropomorphized as cats and mice by his cartoonist son. Not that you really needed help telling those apart, probably.