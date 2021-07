If you're over 60 and you're looking to get fit, lean, and live a longer life, we highly recommend that you incorporate at least two days of strength training into your routine every single week. I'm talking about doing squats, using bands, swinging kettlebells, and doing pushups, etc.—all terrific exercises that will help you gain better strength, balance, and mobility into old age. Do them regularly, slowing increasing your intensity and reps, and you'll put yourself on the path to a longer and more active life. But at the same time, you shouldn't neglect performing some good-old fashioned cardio.