If you look closely, really pay attention, the universe is constantly talking to us; sending us signals, signposts, messages to help steer and guide us along our path. About 6 months ago, I dreamt that I was living in a house by the sea. My daughter Ellie and I were in the bright, open kitchen, and in shuffles my mum, from her downstairs room. The next day, as I was teaching Sivananda, a text came through from my sister: call me urgently: mum’s in the ER. (she actually said “casualty” but I’m translating for you…). It was a sign, and at that exact moment I made a decision.