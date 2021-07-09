Video: The new BMW M Drift Analyzer explained

Spy shots have shown that BMW is busy developing a new luxury SUV that will slot above the X7. Rumored to be called either the X8 or the XM, BMW's new flagship SUV is expected to debut at the Munich Motor Show in September and could have 750 horsepower on tap. However, before the X8 goes on sale the BMW X7 will get a facelift to keep the luxury SUV looking fresh. We got our first look at the new BMW X7 facelift in prototype form last September and now more camouflage has stripped away, giving us a clearer look at the X7's fresh new face.