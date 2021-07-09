Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Video: The new BMW M Drift Analyzer explained

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the new BMW M3 and M4 models came out, one interesting function hidden in the infotainment sub-menus showed that the engineers in Munich still know how to have fun. Even though drifting is sometimes frowned upon, especially when done on public roads, we can’t help but admit that it is incredibly fun and it would be foolish for BMW to ignore the fact that their M cars are some of the best in the business at doing just that.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#The Drift#The Bmw M Drift Analyzer#Dsc#M Traction Control#The M Drift Analyzer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes SL Roadster, Aston Martin Valkyrie, BMW i3: Car News Headlines

The next generation in the line of Mercedes-Benz SL sports cars is out testing and almost ready for its debut, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis designed by the AMG, which is handling development of the car.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Opens New Driving Experience At Indianapolis

Time and time again, we've seen how a lack of high-performance driving experience can end in disaster during a track day. Fortunately, many manufacturers offer driving schools allowing owners and fans to hone their skills and push their performance cars to the limit in a safe, controlled environment. Ford offers...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Is This the New Face of the BMW M2?

BMW's M cars are often the best-looking variants of the German brand's various models. However, if the current M3 and M4 are anything to go by, this trend may no longer ring true. More evidence to that point comes in the form of a leaked image of what might be the next-gen BMW M2's front bumper.
ElectronicsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW's New Gaming Chair Has Climate Control And Massage Functions

Modern racing games are remarkably realistic. Titles like Gran Turismo, Forza Motorsport, Project CARS, and Assetto Corsa feature photorealistic graphics, accurate car models, and true-to-life driving physics. They let you live out your fantasies of driving a high-performance supercar from the comfort of your living room. If you want the most immersive experience possible, you'll need to invest in a racing wheel and driving seat. Aston Martin sells a racing simulator inspired by the Valkyrie hypercar, but it's nowhere near as advanced as BMW's new innovative racing seat concept called the "Rival Rig."
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

New BMW M4 Sounds Angry During Top Speed Autobahn Blast

The AutoTopNL YouTube channel got ahold of a new BMW M4 Competition and took it onto an unrestricted section of the autobahn to find out what the coupe was able to do. This one is in the striking, highlighter-like shade Sao Paulo Yellow. The M4 Competition makes 503 horsepower (375...
Carstopgear.com

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe keeps RWD… and normal grilles

Still want that 4 Series? BMW’s smallest coupe is back with 369bhp and an eggplant suit. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Punchy looking little fighter, isn’t it? And yet, BMW’s new 2 Series Coupe might well...
CarsCarscoops

These Early 2022 BMW 2-Series Designs Would Be Perfect For A New Z4 M Coupe

BMW finally released its official 2-Series coupe images today, giving us a chance to see in slightly higher resolution the pictures we’d already shared with you earlier in the week. But contained in BMW’s media pack were a handful of images we hadn’t seen, but which definitely stopped us in...
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Manual BMW M3 and M4 Launch Control explained

Whenever one thinks of Launch Control, a connection to an automatic gearbox is instantly made. That’s because Launch Control has been traditionally a feature of automatic gearboxes over the years. However, in recent years, we’ve seen manual gearboxes fitted with such aides as well. The new M3 and M4 models also get it and it’s supposed to help you put the power down whenever launching.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW X7 Is Getting A Bold New Look

Spy shots have shown that BMW is busy developing a new luxury SUV that will slot above the X7. Rumored to be called either the X8 or the XM, BMW's new flagship SUV is expected to debut at the Munich Motor Show in September and could have 750 horsepower on tap. However, before the X8 goes on sale the BMW X7 will get a facelift to keep the luxury SUV looking fresh. We got our first look at the new BMW X7 facelift in prototype form last September and now more camouflage has stripped away, giving us a clearer look at the X7's fresh new face.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M4 Competition drag races Chevrolet Corvette

When the new Chevrolet Corvette was launched, the world stopped in its tracks for a moment because of how awesome it is. This was the first mid-engine Corvette ever and it very well might be the last one with an internal combustion engine. Today, though, even as everyone is looking to downsize and electrify its cars, the Vette still comes with a huge, naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 under the hood.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 BMW 2 Series: BMW’s Best Coupe Gets a Bold New Design, More Power

In M240i xDrive trim, the 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six pumps out 382 hp. That's 47 more horses than the previous-gen model. While most of its competitors choose to fill this space with front-biased fare, BMW is keeping the rear-drive luxury compact coupe alive with the second-generation 2022 BMW 2 Series. Featuring more power, a roomier interior, and apparently better handling than before, BMW says its new 2 aims to offer "maximum driving enjoyment."
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M2 Comp vs Alpine A110 vs Porsche Cayman

While most enthusiasts are drooling over the BMW M2 CS, and rightfully so, its little sibling — the BMW M2 Competition — is being overlooked. It might not be the perfect driver’s BMW, like the M2 CS is, but the M2 Competition still a fantastic driver’s car, one that can keep up with the best in the world. In this video from Lovecars, it proves it.
Motorsportsracer.com

Audi and Porsche joining F1 engine meeting in Austria

Audi and Porsche will join a meeting of Formula 1’s engine manufacturers to discuss the future of the sport’s power unit regulations. New power units are set to be introduced in 2025 — one year earlier than originally planned as a result of the current engines being frozen from next season — and discussions have been ongoing for some time about the potential different avenues the sport could take.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

This is the new BMW 2 Series Coupe

BMW have been teasing their new model in their 2 series range for a while, this is the new BMW 2 Series Coupe which has just been made official today. There will be three models in the range, the petrol 220i coupe which will come with 184 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. This model comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 147 miles per hour.
CarsBMW BLOG

G87 BMW M2 gets rendered based on new M240i Coupe

Now that the new BMW 2 Series Coupe is out and about, rendering artists got back to work. This time, they’re focusing on the next generation G87 BMW M2 which will be revealed in Summer 2022. The second-gen M2 Sports Coupe goes on sale in late 2022 and it is obviously based on the G42 M240i Coupe. The two renderings below focus on the rear-end design of the G87 M2 with new taillights, along with an M-specific diffuser, a more aggressive spoiler and the typical quad exhausts.
CarsMotorAuthority

2023 BMW X8 M spy shots: M division plans electrified V-8 crossover

BMW is developing a new crossover positioned above the X7 and possibly badged an X8—a name the automaker has trademarked. It will be similar in size to the full-size X7 but with sportier, more dynamic proportions and a lower and flatter roof, as our latest spy shots of prototype versions indicate. Imagine the final design resembling a supersized X2.
CarsBMW BLOG

2022 BMW 220d M Sport Package in Portimao Blue – Live From Goodwood Festival of Speed

The second day at Goodwood Festival of Speed brings us some exclusive photos of the 2022 BMW 220d with the M Sport Package and painted in Portimao Blue Metallic. This is the first time that we get to see the new G42 2 Series in a color other than the Thundernight Metallic and Alpine White. And as always, Portimao Blue does not disappoint. In terms of color options, there’s only one new color for the exterior of the 2 Series — Thundernight Metallic, and it’s an absolutely excellent shade of purple. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only), Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, and Brooklyn Gray.
CarsPistonheads

BMW confirms new 374hp M240i flagship

Has BMW launched a more likeable model in the last decade than the 2 Series? Granted, the manufacturer slightly ruined its two-door rep with the tacked-on awfulness of the Active Tourer compact MPV, and the four-door Gran Coupe is desperately tepid. But at its core, the range has been all about enlivening people's lives with a wonderfully compact, coupe-shaped BMW. And who doesn't love them?
CarsBMW BLOG

What Is Your Favorite BMW M Wagon / Touring?

Through the years, many enthusiasts have begged and pleaded with BMW to manufacture a wagon (or “touring”) version of two of their most iconic cars – the M3 and the M5. And for a couple generations, we were lucky to receive them – though in very small numbers and never sold new in the United States. However – since we’ve waited the requisite 25 years, you’re now in the clear to import the original M wagon – the E34 M5. But that’s before you take into account the crazy homebrew possibilities that intrepid BMW enthusiasts have cooked up through the years.
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

BMW iX debuts all-new intelligent, multisensorial idrive user experience

The BMW iX rethinks mobility through exterior and interior design as well as user experience. the flagship electric SAV introduces the new generation of BMW idrive – an operating system that enlivens the car to be as smart as the passengers’ lives. it takes the natural dialogue between driver and vehicle into a digital future, serving as an intelligent, tailored and proactive partner in any situation. this unique experience extends far beyond software that can receive regular over-the-air updates, unveiling a whole new suite of displays, controls, connectivity and data processing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy