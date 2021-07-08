Lutnick Says Burned-Out Bankers Should Choose Another Living (1)

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.30 ($115.65).
