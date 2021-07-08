Lutnick Says Burned-Out Bankers Should Choose Another Living (1)

Cancel
Lutnick Says Burned-Out Bankers Should Choose Another Living

 12 days ago

Junior bankers complaining about long hours and bosses' stressful demands should rethink their career choice, said. "Young bankers who decide they're working too hard -- choose another living is my view," Lutnick said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "These are hard jobs.". Working conditions for junior bankers have...

Telegraph

Bankers who moan about long hours told to find another job

Junior bankers who complain about being burned out by long hours in the office should stop moaning and think about changing career, according to an American banking boss. Howard Lutnick, who runs Cantor Fitzgerald, said bankers should go into the job knowing it will involve late nights and weekend work.
