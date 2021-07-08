Lutnick Says Burned-Out Bankers Should Choose Another Living (1)

Markets had a meltdown on one of the hottest days of the year for the UK. What will a fourth Covid wave mean for risky assets? Get Minerva Analysis' view. There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq. The biggest losers were those stocks closely linked to the end of Covid restrictions and to the performance of the global economy. The sharp rise in the Delta Covid variant has scuppered the recent market calm and has reignited fears about another global lockdown. The question now is, how likely is another lockdown, and are the authorities, and the scientists out of firepower?