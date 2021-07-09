What Is Servitization

Hey, you, employers, do you know that job candidates may be more anxious than enthusiastic about digital recruitment? And you, candidates, do you know how companies will use AR, VR and AI-based technologies as well as people analytics to assess your working potential (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence)? Have you felt that job interviews really enabled you to show off all your knowledge, skills and abilities? No? Then, you may need an update about the changes just around the corner. During the #EHLPresent panel discussion dedicated to agile talent management held in April 2021, industry leaders shared their insights on the potential of digital technology to make talent management more appropriately agile.