Shamrock Capital, After Buying Taylor Swift's Catalog, Raises $200M to Loan to Creators

By Glenn Peoples
Billboard
 8 days ago

Shamrock Capital, the private equity firm best known for buying music assets and entire companies, is about to become a lender, too, after closing on a fund near $200 million to loan money to intellectual property owners across music, film, TV, games and sports, the company announced this week. The...

www.billboard.com

