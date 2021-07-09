Shamrock Capital, After Buying Taylor Swift's Catalog, Raises $200M to Loan to Creators

We can learn more from the pop icon than just how to write a killer breakup anthem. Taylor Swift is an icon. Regardless of your opinion on her music, her impact on popular culture is hard to ignore. Now, she’s re-recording her first five studio albums made under the music label Big Machine, with the public reason being to reclaim rights over her previous work after it was sold to music executive Scooter Braun. But, these re-recordings are reflective of her growth, not only as an artist, but as a public and political figure.