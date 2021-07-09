Summer NAMM 2021: IK Multimedia teases possible hardware modeller

For years, IK Multimedia has given guitar players the ability to build the rig of their dreams or try their hero’s setup without cramming a bunch of gear into their apartments — or emptying their savings account. The company’s AmpliTube modeling software offers the ability to use popular effects, amps and cabinets via digital modeling rather than the hardware itself. But the app resides on computer or tablet, so it’s not exactly the most convenient thing to take on the road. Today, IK Multimedia is debuting the AmpliTube X-GEAR line: a collection of four guitar pedals equipped with versions of the same effects available on the robust desktop software.