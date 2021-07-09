Cancel
Summer NAMM 2021: IK Multimedia teases possible hardware modeller

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer NAMM 2021: IK Multimedia has posted an oblique teaser-trailer for… something, to be launched on the first day of Summer NAMM 2021. The teaser bears the title: “Coming July 15, 2021 – The finest tones ever finally break free.” This text is also the only information in the video itself, aside from a large X that reconstitutes itself, being shattered in reverse. This is, of course, not very descriptive of whatever product is on the way.

guitar.com

