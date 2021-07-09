The Lodge At Sonoma, Autograph Collection, Unveils Property-wide Transformation

Urrounded by the serene hills of Sonoma in the heart of wine country, The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection hotel, is pleased to unveil a property-wide transformation and new chapter in the charming resort's evolution. Through a careful combination of heartfelt design and authentic sense of place, the transformed Lodge at Sonoma embodies the deeply rooted spirit of Sonoma. The hotel joins Marriott International's Autograph Collection, a group of more than 200 hotels around the world hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality.