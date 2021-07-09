Cancel
The Lodge At Sonoma, Autograph Collection, Unveils Property-wide Transformation

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrrounded by the serene hills of Sonoma in the heart of wine country, The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection hotel, is pleased to unveil a property-wide transformation and new chapter in the charming resort's evolution. Through a careful combination of heartfelt design and authentic sense of place, the transformed Lodge at Sonoma embodies the deeply rooted spirit of Sonoma. The hotel joins Marriott International's Autograph Collection, a group of more than 200 hotels around the world hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality.

