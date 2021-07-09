Isa Boulder Wants to Revive the Craft of Cool Knitwear

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe fashion brand Isa Boulder has redefined the idea of the “awkwardly sexy” aesthetic (think: high-cut, silky, clingy bikinis and thin, futuristic-looking knitwear straight from your favorite ‘90s music video). Designers Cecilia Basari and Yuli Suri launched Isa Boulder three years ago as a Bali-based bespoke swimwear label, after being inspired by local Balinese craftspeople who specialized in making bathing suits. They have since become known in the emerging designer space—their pieces are sold on MatchesFashion, Net-a-porter, and SSENSE and have been worn by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion.

