Isa Boulder Wants to Revive the Craft of Cool Knitwear

Do it up for your next special event with pops of colour, unique pinstripes and more. We’ve all been hidden away for many months, but lockdown restrictions are lifting. With this encouraging news will come invites to all sorts of socially distanced fêtes where you’ll want to leave an impression. Make the most of your entrée back on the scene by taking summer suiting cues from Cannes 2021 festival jury president and film icon Spike Lee, and other chic attendees like Karidja Toure and Tilda Swinton. That’s right, it’s time to ditch the sweats and start dressing like you mean it.