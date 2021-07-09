Albany Water Department upgrades fleet with two electric vehicles

Mayor Kathy Sheehan stands ready to take the wheel. City of Albany

ALBANY — Declaring a core value of sustainability and a commitment to reducing their carbon footprint, the Albany Water Department announced on Thursday, July 1, that it has started to convert its vehicle fleet to electric with the purchase of two Chevrolet Bolts.

“As an organization that manages a vital natural resource, we understand the importance in making changes in our operations and equipment to help combat climate change,” said Water Commissioner Joe Coffey.

The two electric vehicles will be used by the Water Metering Team. These staff travel the City on a daily basis to gather water meter information which represents more than 25,000 miles traveled annually.

“The start of this transition to an electric fleet is a great step for the Department to achieve its sustainability goals,” said Water Board Chairman Charles Houghton.

AWD uses its vehicles frequently to travel to capital improvement construction sites, water main and sewer repair operations, as well as for trips to the Water Filtration Plant and reservoirs located outside of the city.

“Adding two electric vehicles to the Water Department’s fleet further exemplifies my administration’s commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and ensuring we are creating a more sustainable City,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“Albany continues to be a national leader in fighting climate change and this investment brings us one step closer to our goal of utilizing 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.”

AWD’s fleet includes 101 total vehicles including cars, trucks, and construction vehicles. By eventually converting the majority of its fleet to electric, the Department aims to make a significant impact in the carbon output of daily operations.