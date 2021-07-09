Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Pratt holds talks over The Tomorrow War sequel

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt holds talks over The Tomorrow War sequel. Chris Pratt has already held talks about making a sequel to 'The Tomorrow War'.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Tomorrow War Director Says A Sequel Could Explore The White Spikes’ Origin

Amazon’s new sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War is a unique proposition in more ways than one. Not only is it one of the most expensive productions to ever debut exclusively on streaming services, but it’s also a rare big-budget epic that isn’t based on an existing property. It also doesn’t concern itself with laying the foundations for sequels, prequels, spinoffs, or cinematic universes, either.
MoviesWHAS 11

'The Tomorrow War' Director Promises More Betty Gilpin in the Sequel (Exclusive)

Movies theaters may be reopening their doors for a summer of superhero flicks and franchise tentpoles, but streamers -- our cinematic saviors this past year -- won't be left out of the blockbuster game: Take The Tomorrow War, Amazon's big alien invasion action flick now streaming on Prime Video. The movie concerns a war happening 30 years in the future, with humanity on the brink of extinction after a species of not-so-peaceful extraterrestrials arrive on Earth. A group of time travelers return to our present day to recruit soldiers and everyday civilians alike to be transported to 2051 and join the fight, with Chris Pratt starring as a high school teacher and veteran plucked from the past to save the world.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt Calls The Tomorrow War The Number 1 Movie In America, But What Does That Really Mean

At the end of the July 4th weekend Chris Pratt thanked fans for making The Tomorrow War the number one movie in America. That's a fairly standard thing to hear from the star of a big movie release, but it usually comes alongside the announcement that the movie saw a particular box office result. The Tomorrow War had no box office of any kind in America as the movie was released exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video platform. So was The Tomorrow War really the number one movie in America?
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Interview: Chris McKay On Making ‘The Tomorrow War’ Today

Amazon’s July 4th blockbuster on Prime Video, The Tomorrow War, reunites star Chris Pratt and director Chris McKay, who previously worked together on The LEGO Movie. But those expecting another genre-spoofing comedy are in for a surprise. The Tomorrow War is an intense and dark sci-fi thriller, with Pratt as a war veteran turned science teacher who gets drafted into action to help repel an alien invasion in the year 2051.
MoviesGizmodo

The Tomorrow War: What Director Chris Mckay Wants You to Know

Amazon original film The Tomorrow War is now streaming on Prime Video. The time travel science fiction film stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodges. The film is directed by Chris Mckay, written by Zack Dean with executive producers Chris Pratt, Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.
MoviesComicBook

The Tomorrow War Director Teases Potential Sequels or Spinoffs

The Tomorrow War hit Amazon this month and has gotten some fairly mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the movie stands at a 52% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it did manage to swing a pretty impressive 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 2 out of 5 and called it "a watered-down experience." However, despite the lukewarm reception, the movie's popularity on Amazon could lead to a follow-up. In fact, director Chris McKay recently teased that a sequel or prequel is possible.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Tomorrow War 2 in Works at Amazon Studios; Chris Pratt’s Film Is Getting a Sequel After Garnering Raving Reviews From the Critics

Amazon Studios and Skydance have started developing a follow-up movie to their latest hit The Tomorrow War. The Chris Pratt-starrer debuted on streamer Amazon Prime Video last week and was appreciated by the critics for its action and performances. Chris Mackay, who directed the sci-fi action movie, and Pratt will return for the sequel, reported Deadline. The Tomorrow War Review: Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film Leaves Fans Divided.
Scienceinfusenews.com

The Tomorrow War audit – Chris Pratt stars in strong science fiction activity

With a hint of the tirelessly gung-ho, outsider splattering pummel of Starship Troopers, and a superficial gesture to the dad girl association mined in Interstellar, the Amazon Original creation The Tomorrow War isn’t outlining much in the method of new science fiction region. It’s anything but, a strong and on occasion tremendous activity picture, featuring Chris Pratt as an ex-trooper turned science educator who is drafted to participate in a conflict against outsider trespassers, 30 years later.
MoviesA.V. Club

A Tomorrow War sequel is already in early development

Director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War wasn’t exactly a revolutionarily unique sci-fi action movie, but it is a movie with a big star and pretty general appeal that Amazon Prime subscribers can watch for free, making it (supposedly) a reasonably big hit for the streaming platform—though it wasn’t originally an Amazon project, since the company picked up the rights to it after it lost its theatrical release because of COVID. Naturally, then, Amazon Studios and Skydance are eager to stay in the Tomorrow War business, with Deadline reporting that the two studios are currently in talks with original distributor Paramount to produce a sequel to the film, with main cast members Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons set to return (in addition to McKay, who would once again direct).
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Tomorrow War’: Amazon Reportedly Planning a Sequel to the Sci-fi Monster Movie

Paramount and Skydance’s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and I was personally delighted to discover over the weekend that it’s a hell of a good time. It’s big silly fun with a lot of heart, centered on a future war with aliens that citizens in the present are drafted into. And make no mistake, it’s a MONSTER MOVIE.
Moviesarcamax.com

Chris McKay regretted axing this The Tomorrow War scene

Chris McKay regretted cutting a scene between Chris Pratt and Betty Gilpin in 'The Tomorrow War'. The 47-year-old director has helmed the sci-fi action movie and opened up about he had to remove the emotional scene between their characters Dan and Emmy Forester. Speaking to Collider, Chris said: "My biggest...
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

The Tomorrow War 2 Release Date, Cast, plot, Where To Watch – Chris Pratt – Amazon Prime

It’s still a lot too early for concrete details to become available, however, it sounds like McKay has a clear idea for where the franchise can go. “The Tomorrow War” ends when humanity appears to have destroyed the Whitespikes for good, but in addition, they are taught that the Whitespikes are actually creatures that were genetically engineered by an even more intelligent and dangerous alien species, with the job of depopulating the Earth.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
Arnold, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Getting Jacked For The Tomorrow War, J.K. Simmons Says The Best Compliment Came From ‘Arnold’s Daughter’ Katherine Schwarzenegger

There are more than a few reasons to be impressed by The Tomorrow War. If you like movies where guys fire machine guns and a nearly constant pace, it has that. If you like creative alien creature designs, the look of the white spikes is pretty cool. If you're a fan of Chris Pratt, then you kinda need to see it. But even if you don't care about any of those things, you might want to watch The Tomorrow War anyway, just to get a look at J.K. Simmons arms. They're so amazing even the Schwarzenegger family is impressed.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chris Pratt is afraid of Brazil

Few Hollywood actors manage to go down in history for their versatility and Chris Pratt It is one of them. His passage through the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy catapulted him to international fame and, also, opened many doors to different paths that, now, are his current career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy