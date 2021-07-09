Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cate Shortland is the perfect director for Black Widow, says Scarlett Johansson

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCate Shortland is the perfect director for Black Widow, says Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett Johansson has heaped praise on her 'Black Widow' director Cate Shortland.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Scarlett Johansson's daughter follows her everywhere

Scarlet Johansson's daughter is her "shadow". The 36-year-old actress admitted six-year-old Rose - who she has with ex-husband Romain Dauriac - never leaves her side and though it can be frustrating, the 'Black Widow' star is trying to "soak up" her time with the little girl as she knows their bond will change over time.
MoviesCNET

Black Widow review: Slick Marvel superspy action carried by perfect cast

This could be superspy Black Widow's toughest assignment yet. Two years ago the Marvel Cinematic Universe built up to an interstellar Endgame bursting with a galaxy of superhero stars. How can a spy flick with no superpowers follow that? This impossible mission needs the right agents for the job -- and by surrounding Scarlett Johansson with a pitch-perfect cast of new faces, Black Widow reveals what Marvel does best.
Celebritiesyounghollywood.com

WOMEN WE LOVE: Scarlett Johansson

( © Vera Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images) If you are anything like me, you have been waiting for the Black Widow movie for as long as you can remember. Don’t worry, there won't be any spoilers here, just some extreme admiration for Scarlett Johansson!. Whether she is fighting aliens with...
Moviesbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Black Widow (2021) dir. Cate Shortland

How strange is it that Marvel’s “Phase Four” begins with a prequel about one of the only characters to die during the events of Avengers: Endgame? Not that I actually care, but it’s representative of the disrespect shown to Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Scarlett Johansson throughout this cinematic saga. First introduced as a sexy secret agent in Iron Man 2, Black Widow has constantly been forced to play the role of “girl” among the many beefy boys of the Avengers. Joss Whedon put his refried Buffy spin on things, giving her quips but making her consider herself “a monster” for having had her uterus forcefully removed. While Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America each have a solo trilogy, Natasha’s solo film was always “coming soon.” And then she died!
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Black Widow’ on HBO Max? Where to Watch ‘Black Widow’

Marvel has taken the world by storm once again with the premiere of Black Widow last weekend, after being delayed from releasing the title for over a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which finally opened in theaters and on Disney+, has surpassed viewership expectations by blowing past $215M in revenue in its first weekend. This total, however, combines box office and Disney+ Premier Access stats which is atypical for movie debuts.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

TikTok has found Scarlett Johansson's doppelgänger

Just days after discovering Taylor Swift's doppelgänger, TikTok has struck again. Except this time, it's Black Widow star, Scarlett Johansson, who now has a lookalike. Oh and did we mention that Jennifer Aniston has a TikTok doppelgänger too? Seriously, what is happening on this app?. In turns out this lookalike...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Actor Says He’s Playing The First Mutant In The MCU

After a long road to release, Scarlett Johansson’s solo Black Widow film was finally released earlier this month to critical and commercial acclaim. The first film in Phase 4 of the MCU, the solo film detailed Natasha Romanoff’s past, as well as giving fans insight into her surrogate family. It also briefly delved into how The Soviet Union/Russia deals with superheroes, and how it too strived to create its own Avengers-like team. In fact, Natasha’s surrogate father Alexei is Red Guardian, Russia’s counterpart to Captain America.
MoviesSonoma Index Tribune

‘Black Widow’ backstory gives Scarlett a sister

Marvel Studios loves a nod to Middle America—witness their latest film product, “Black Widow,” which begins in bucolic Ohio. Two blonde girls play in the woods, overseen by a mother and father played by Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. The adults’ faces look bizarre (in the manner of Robert DeNiro...
MoviesQuad Cities Onlines

O.T. Fagbenle enjoyed placing comedy in Black Widow

O.T. Fagbenle enjoyed dropping comedy into 'Black Widow'. The 40-year-old actor stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster as Rick Mason and explained how his role in the sitcom 'Maxxx' influenced the humour in the film. O.T. told the website Collider: "They really gave us space to play. My...
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

How ‘Black Widow’ Kept Taskmasker’s Identity A Secret During Filming

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow. During the filming of Black Widow, everyone on set went to great lengths to conceal the identity of Taskmasker. The character is traditionally portrayed as a man in the comics, but Black Widow subverted expectations by featuring actress Olga Kurylenko as the masked assassin. In order the keep her big mid-movie reveal a secret, an elaborate setup was required.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Dropped Tony Stark Cameo To Show Natasha Didn’t Need Any Help From The Boys

Avengers: Endgame‘s A-Force moment was a very notable example of how not to treat women in superhero movies. While plenty of fans loved seeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of female heroes sharing the same frame, it felt unnecessarily forced in, not to mention hugely coincidental that they all ended up being in the exact same place at the exact same time.
MoviesSantafe New Mexican.com

Kid's take on movies: 'Black Widow'

After multiple delays, Marvel Studios finally delivers on its promise to bring forth the new action-packed superhero blockbuster Black Widow. Black Widow has everything a classic Marvel fan would enjoy, yet it is easily understood by viewers with no prior knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Behind all the superhero cowls is fantastic character development. Each character experiences a different emotional journey, finding themselves in an extremely different emotional place compared to the beginning of the film.
MoviesLoyola Phoenix

Farewell ‘Black Widow.’ Hello Yelena Belova.

It’s about time Black Widow got her own movie — she’s the female leader of the Avengers and played by one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Since her poorly-aged introduction in “Iron Man 2,” Natasha Romanoff has emerged as a trailblazing superhero. Her demise in “Avengers: Endgame” remains one of the most shocking and heartbreaking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The screenwriter of Black Widow felt guilty after writing the post-credits scene

Why did Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson feel guilty after writing the film’s post-credits scene? (Spoilers notice) Sometimes a screenwriter sits at a movie premiere and watches a movie that doesn’t really reflect their work. That’s not the case with veteran Marvel screenwriter Eric Pearson, who has been fortunate enough to be intimately involved in projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, she spent time on set and in rehearsals for both films, allowing her to write better for stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and Rachel Weisz.
TV & Videoscodelist.biz

Netflix Tip: In This Powerful Sci-Fi Cracker, ‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Is More Powerful Than Most Avengers – Cinema News

Currently, Scarlett Johansson can be seen as a superheroine without real superpowers in “Black Widow”. In today’s Netflix tip “Lucy” it’s completely different. Even the most powerful Avengers would have to be wary of this woman…. Scarlett Johansson is best known today for her longtime role as Natasha Romanoff aka...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow was originally supposed to have a cameo from Robert Downey Jr. contain

Given the events of the past year, it feels like an eternity since Marvel Studios’ Black Widow launched his first promotional campaign, but if you were paying attention in 2019, you may remember a report circulating suggesting that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. would make a cameo appearance in the film, possibly via unused Captain America: Civil War imagery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy