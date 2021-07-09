Cate Shortland is the perfect director for Black Widow, says Scarlett Johansson

How strange is it that Marvel’s “Phase Four” begins with a prequel about one of the only characters to die during the events of Avengers: Endgame? Not that I actually care, but it’s representative of the disrespect shown to Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Scarlett Johansson throughout this cinematic saga. First introduced as a sexy secret agent in Iron Man 2, Black Widow has constantly been forced to play the role of “girl” among the many beefy boys of the Avengers. Joss Whedon put his refried Buffy spin on things, giving her quips but making her consider herself “a monster” for having had her uterus forcefully removed. While Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America each have a solo trilogy, Natasha’s solo film was always “coming soon.” And then she died!