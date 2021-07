Our favorite cyborg dealer of justice, RoboCop, is getting his own first-person shooter. RoboCop made his triumphant return to the world of video games thanks to his appearance in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath as one of the many DLC characters added to the lineup of fighters. Tuesday (Jul.6), publisher Nacon announced a RoboCop: Rogue City, a new first-person shooter developed by Teyon (Terminator: Resistance) that will have you take control of Alex Murphy in a way that has never been experienced before since the character first appeared in video game format.