Minneapolis Mayor, Police, meet with Uptown businesses after more neighborhood chaos
Following several more nights of unrest and violence in Uptown, Mayor Jacob Frey is outlining a plan along with Minneapolis Police to control the neighborhood. Nightly protests have continued for weeks since a U.S. Marshals Service task force shot Winston Smith in a parking ramp. Smith was sitting in an SUV with a date on June 3 when he was fatally shot by deputies who said they were trying to arrest him on a weapons violation.www.audacy.com
Comments / 11