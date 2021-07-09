Promag W 800 – Battery-Powered and Cloud-Connected Flowmeter
The extraction and transport of water often takes place in remote areas without the possibility of supplying measuring devices with energy or transmitting measuring data via wire lines. It is precisely for such applications that Endress+Hauser has developed the innovative Promag W 800 flowmeter with battery operation. It allows a maintenance-free long-term operation for up to 15 years and a secure data transfer via cellular radio worldwide.www.automationworld.com
