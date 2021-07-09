Promag W 800 – Battery-Powered and Cloud-Connected Flowmeter

SmartAxiom Is Secured from Endpoint-to-Cloud with Blockchain Technology. SmartAxiom Inc, a subsidiary of Life on Earth Inc announced today that it has deployed a system that showcases how easy it is to securely manage RA Micro-Controller Units (MCUs) and RZ Micro-Processor Units (MPUs) from Renesas. Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is a leading global source of MCUs and MPUs in millions of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices across a broad range of applications such as home appliances, industrial machines, smart speakers, and medical equipment. SmartAxiom has developed an innovative light blockchain that can run on and among IoT devices to secure their identity and communication from endpoint to cloud. This secure device management deployment is free and easy to use for anyone with an RA or RZ evaluation kit.