Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Promag W 800 – Battery-Powered and Cloud-Connected Flowmeter

automationworld.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extraction and transport of water often takes place in remote areas without the possibility of supplying measuring devices with energy or transmitting measuring data via wire lines. It is precisely for such applications that Endress+Hauser has developed the innovative Promag W 800 flowmeter with battery operation. It allows a maintenance-free long-term operation for up to 15 years and a secure data transfer via cellular radio worldwide.

www.automationworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Sea Water#Ground Water#Promag W#Benefits Versatile#Dn 25#Ip68#Smartblue#Scada#Endress Hauser#Totalizer#Flowmeters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Mango Power Debuts World's First Intregrated Home And Portable Battery System-Mango Power Union

NEW YORK, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Power is set for an [August] Indiegogo release of its first home and portable all-in-one product, the breakthrough Mango Power Union. The Mango Power Union is the world's first power station product to take the best features of a residential home battery -great capacity (6.9kWh) and output (4kW) with build-in dual PV inverter and gateway - and include the travelability of a portable battery with a detachable module - the Power Move - to light up outdoor, off-grid escapes.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Power Your Raspberry Pi With These Low-Cost Battery Add-ons

PiSugar Kitchen has released two new low-cost battery add-ons, the PiSugar S and PiSugar S Pro, that promise to power a Raspberry Pi for several hours on a charge. As spotted by Notebook Check, the PiSugar S is a diminutive uninterruptible power supply (UPS) designed for the Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W. It features a 1,200 mAh battery with 5V 2A input and output said to be able to power a connected Zero W for more than 6 hours.
ElectronicsOEM Off-Highway

TE Connectivity IPT-HD Power Bolt High-Voltage Connector

TE Connectivity introduces the IPT-HD power bolt high-voltage connector which can be used for a range of applications in demanding, high-current, high-vibration environments. Offers a new shielding design, providing low-contact resistance and thicker options for conductor cross-sections used in motor control unit (MCU), r e-axle and e-motor applications for renewable energy vehicles operating in harsh environments.
gizmochina.com

Ulefone Power Armor 13 will debut soon with a gigantic 13200 mAh battery

Large batteries are becoming prominent on smartphones, especially on the rugged phones. The rugged smartphone market king, Ulefone is again gearing up for a launch of splendid smartphone carrying a massive 13200mAh battery. It would be the world’s largest battery smartphone once launched. There are only few countable smartphones that...
ElectronicsTechHive

Phyn Smart Water Sensor review: This battery-powered sentinel warns of dangerous water leaks

If you’ve read any of our coverage of leak detectors and smart water valves, you know that water is a far more common threat to the integrity of your home than fire, earthquake, or just about any other calamity. Deploy Phyn Smart Water Sensors under your sinks, near your washing machine, next to your water heater, and other places where water might show up where it shouldn’t be, and you’ll get an immediate warning if it does.
Computersautomationworld.com

Fieldbus in the Industrial Ethernet Age

At this point, it’s obvious that Ethernet is fast replacing the fieldbus networks that have dominated industry for decades. A clear case in point comes from Michael Bowne, executive director at PI North America, which promotes the Profibus (fieldbus) and Profinet (Ethernet) industrial communications protocol. According to Browne, today, four Profinet nodes are sold for every Profibus node. This represents a 180-degree change from a decade ago.
Economyconcreteproducts.com

Gomaco premiers first battery-powered slipform curb machine

Concrete paving equipment leader Gomaco Corp. unveiled the first battery-powered slipform curb machine at World of Concrete 2021, staged last month in Las Vegas. The CC-1200e is equipped with a power dense 48 VDC lithium-ion battery pack. When measured against a conventional slipform curb model, the result is a paver with fewer vibrations plus zero engine noise and exhaust emissions. The lithium-ion batteries provide enough power for a full day of paving; charging options include a standard eight- to 10-hour power up or fast two-hour system.
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

Apple Introduces External Battery Magnetically connects to iPhone

One of the uniqueness of the iPhone 12 is that it does not have an official external battery accessory until now. Rumor has it that Apple has introduced a new accessory called “MaxSafe Battery” which magnetically connects the latest iPhone models with the MaxSefe system. The new external battery does...
Electronicsaithority.com

Lantronix Launches True Zero-Touch Automation for Remote Device Provisioning With the Consoleflow Cloud-Based SAAS Platform

True Zero-Touch automation simplifies onboarding logistics for Lantronix IoT and Out of Band (OOB) devices, increasing operational efficiency and reducing the necessity of onsite visits. Lantronix, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS),...
Softwareaithority.com

SmartAxiom Inc Deploys Management And Security System For Renesas RA And RZ IoT Kits

SmartAxiom Is Secured from Endpoint-to-Cloud with Blockchain Technology. SmartAxiom Inc, a subsidiary of Life on Earth Inc announced today that it has deployed a system that showcases how easy it is to securely manage RA Micro-Controller Units (MCUs) and RZ Micro-Processor Units (MPUs) from Renesas. Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is a leading global source of MCUs and MPUs in millions of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices across a broad range of applications such as home appliances, industrial machines, smart speakers, and medical equipment. SmartAxiom has developed an innovative light blockchain that can run on and among IoT devices to secure their identity and communication from endpoint to cloud. This secure device management deployment is free and easy to use for anyone with an RA or RZ evaluation kit.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Samsung Foundry and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Time to ISO 26262 Compliance for Automotive SoCs

VC Functional Safety Manager Integration with Fault Campaign, Requirement Management, and Synthesis Solutions Enables Analysis Automation and Full Traceability. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 19, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Samsung Foundry collaborated with Synopsys on its VC Functional Safety Manager solution. VC Functional Safety Manager (VC FSM) provides the necessary automation for the functional safety Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA) and Failure Modes Effects Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) for automotive SoCs.
ElectronicsHerald Community Newspapers

8 Tips for Safely Operating Battery-Powered Tools

(Family Features) Battery-powered power tools make it convenient and efficient to tackle chores around the house and job site. While batteries eliminate the risks associated with electricity, they come with their own requirements for safe use and handling. You can take additional steps to ensure your batteries are up to...
Electronicsimpulsegamer.com

D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender Review

If you own one of the 9 billion Wi-Fi connected devices that are currently being used around the world, then you’d know just how important having a strong signal is. The new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender from D-Link, extends your Wi-Fi network range without the need to change any of the settings on your connected devices.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rental

Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry

Hearing about the autonomous work sites of the future, where machines communicate with each other and the people that manage them, can sound like some far-off concept that’s still years down the road. But it’s actually closer than you think as technological advancements continue to redefine expectations and experiences in nearly every aspect of the construction industry — including access equipment such as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). As the industry continues to take steps toward connected jobsites, today’s MEWP users are seeking new opportunities to interact with these machines.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

MITRE Engenuity launches ATT&CK Evaluations for ICS

MITRE Engenuity today released results from its first round of independent ATT&CK Evaluations for Industrial Control Systems (ICS). The evaluations examined how cybersecurity products from five ICS vendors detected the threat of Russian-linked Triton malware. TRITON malware. TRITON malware targets safety systems, preventing operators from responding to failures, hazards and...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Realtek licences Imagination GPU for DTV

Realtek has licensed Imagination Technologies’ IMG B-Series BXE-4-32 GPU for a system-on-chip aimed at mass market digital television. BXE-4-32 was selected, said Imagination, for area efficiency while processing four pixels per clock, plus its multi-core capability and cache configurability. BXE also features Imagination’s IMGIC multiple-quality-level real-time image compression technology that...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Akoustis Receives Order to Develop a Wi-Fi 6E Diplexer for a Tier-1 PC Chipset Maker

Akoustis Technologies, an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced that it has received a development order for a Wi-Fi 6E diplexer from a tier-1 personal computing chipset maker. The diplexer will leverage Akoustis’ industry leading XBAW® Wi-Fi 6E filter technology with first samples expected to ship by Q1 calendar 2022.
Electronicstechgig.com

5 Hottest Edge Computing devices for techies

Edge Computing is bringing data storage and computation closer to the distributed computing paradigm. It saves bandwidth and improves response time with the architecture. It works with big data and. cloud computing. in real-time to analyse the data. However, with the popularity of Edge Computing, several devices are ruling the...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Rockpals 870 PSI Cordless Pressure Washer w/ 2x 40V Batteries $79.99

Amazon has the Rockpals 870 PSI Cordless Pressure Washer w/ 2x 40V Batteries for a low $79.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50E993AH" (Exp Soon). This is originally $160, so you save 50% off list price. Lightweight cordless pressure washer; Only weighs 6.6 lbs. Max 870 PSI/6.0MPA working pressure. Max...

Comments / 0

Community Policy