Fed cattle cash news started the week steady in the north from $125-126 with a slight increase in the south on the topside up to $121. Friday some northern cash slipped to $121, and a major pulled their bid. The futures were reacting higher until midday when the cash started to flip. Grid bids were trying to entice people to lock in some cattle for the second week of August. That week is usually a spike week lining up ahead of Labor Day which makes me think the packer is trying to keep a lid on it by locking up more captive supply.