The Toronto Maple Leafs have one of the most passionate fanbases in the NHL. Leafs Nation is loyal, committed and admittedly crazy about the storied franchise. While this passion began many moons ago when the team was winning Stanley Cups on the regular, recently, it’s been a tough go for fans whose team hasn’t won a playoff series in almost two decades. Their loyalty has been tested, and Leafs Nation wants results. With all the questions surrounding the team, this summer will be a wild one as a stressed-out fanbase is sitting on pins and needles in wait.