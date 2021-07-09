Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘An accumulation of weakness’: the flaws fuelling Indonesia’s Covid surge

By Gemma Holliani Cahya in Jakarta and Rebecca Ratcliffe
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoJ65_0as5Jyz800

From her home in Pamekasan, East Java, Dr Ratna Hermawati can hear the names of the dead echoing out across her neighbourhood. A new Covid-19 fatality is announced from a speaker at the nearby mosque at least five times a day. Ratna would normally be at work, managing the hospital’s overstretched isolation rooms, but, after testing positive for Covid, she has been required to stay home.

“I know my fellow medical workers are trying our best to use whatever we have to serve our patients,” she said. Nine other doctors in the hospital are also infected, just as the wards are busier than ever.

Her hospital is one of many buckling under the pressure of Indonesia’s escalating Covid-19 outbreak . The country announced another record daily increase in cases on Thursday, with 38,391 infections and 852 fatalities.

Related: Covid surge pushes Indonesia’s health system to the brink

Epidemiologists say the official numbers are likely to be a significant underestimate and point to the country’s severe lack of testing. “We know we have already achieved more than 100,000 a day,” said Dr Dicky Budiman at Australia’s Griffith University. His estimates are based on fatality data recorded at a local level.

Images taken at hospitals in Java’s main cities show the severity of the outbreak. Emergency tents have been set up in car parks, where patients lie in rows awaiting a space on a ward. Elsewhere, long queues stretch outside shops selling oxygen, as families unable to find a hospital bed for their relatives try to treat them at home.

Workers at Rorotan public cemetery in Jakarta stay until after dark, expanding the grid of graves dug for Covid fatalities. The number of burials in the capital had increased 10-fold since May, according to officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aG9f_0as5Jyz800
People queue to refill their oxygen cylinders in Jakarta. Photograph: Dita Alangkara/AP

“This is an accumulation of our weakness in the system,” said Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, of the latest outbreak. “You cannot only blame the virus, actually this is the problem of human behaviour.”

Indonesia’s pandemic response has been fraught from the start. It was not until 2 March last year that the country confirmed it had detected two Covid cases, despite indications the virus had been present in the country as early as January. The health minister at the time, Terawan Agus Putranto, attacked a report by Harvard University that Indonesia may have unreported infections. He said that praying had kept the virus away.

Indonesia has since faced one of the worst outbreaks in south-east Asia, though demographics and geography have offered some cover over the past year, said Dicky. “Indonesia has experienced a ‘silent outbreak’ so far … We have this young population and we have many islands,” he said, adding that this had helped to slow or mask the extent of the virus’s spread.

Such factors, however, have been vastly overwhelmed by the arrival of the more infectious Delta variant. The new strain, combined with travel related to Eid al-Fitr, has laid bare the longstanding failures in the country’s pandemic measures.

Epidemiologists had warned of a surge in cases and urged the government to restrict travel and gatherings during the festive period. By the time a short travel ban was imposed, many had already packed into airports and train stations to travel to their home towns.

Indonesia cases

“The government acted too late to reduce the transmission rate. [It has been] incompetent in reading the data and ignored the warnings of experts,” said Yurdhina Meilissa, the chief strategist at the Center for Indonesia’s Strategic Development Initiatives.

The country’s president, Joko Widodo, has been reluctant to impose strong lockdown measures throughout the pandemic for fear of economic disruption. Rules that have been in place have not always been strictly enforced.

Until recently, officials were encouraging domestic travel, unveiling a “work from Bali” scheme to boost the hotel and tourism sector there. The programme was suspended last week, when tougher measures were imposed in Java and Bali in response to spiralling case numbers.

Health experts accuse the government of sending mixed messages to the public, and of failing to boost health systems and surveillance when infections were more manageable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tande_0as5Jyz800
New graves dug for Covid victims at the Rorotan cemetery in Jakarta. Photograph: Mast Irham/EPA

Indonesia’s testing rate remains one of the lowest in the world. The number carried out has increased over the past week, but it is still far below government targets and is not keeping pace with the outbreak. The number of people found to have the virus has also risen, with more than a quarter of tests coming back positive nationally. The rate in Jakarta is 50%.

There is little active case tracing, said Dicky, who added that health teams in the worst-affected areas were operating in the dark. “Many districts in Java, and out of Java also, don’t know about the problem because they don’t have enough data,” he said.

Hospitals are barely able to cope with the current surge. “What is happening right now in the hospitals is a functional collapse,” said Adib Khumaidi, the risk mitigation team leader at the Indonesian Medical Association (IMA).

Related: ‘Dire need’: Australia urged to offer more aid to Indonesia as Covid crushes health system

In Ratna’s hospital more than half of patients are being treated for Covid, compared with roughly a third last year. Most are in critical condition when they arrive, she said, which was not the case previously. Some patients refuse to accept that they have tested positive, and instead lash out at hospital staff.

Infections among health workers, who have mostly been given the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, have added to the pressure facing medics. Twenty-two nurses and 35 doctors have died after catching Covid in the past nine days, according to the IMA and the Indonesian Nurses Association.

The government has imposed restrictions across Java and Bali to try to curb the number of cases, but health experts point out that domestic travel is still allowed and that there are many exceptions for essential workers.

Whether the restrictions are effective will depend on how strictly they are enforced, said Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia. “Do you want the worst scenario, the very extreme, or the best scenario [where] you should do everything that you can to reduce the transmission, and then you will reach the peak in the next month?”

Ratna will return to work in five days. Her husband and her two children, who also became infected, are still recovering. Despite the challenges, she believes her hospital is in a better place than many others. “I hope we all can survive this pandemic,” she said.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Griffith University#Java#Ap#Harvard University#Rorotan#Epa Indonesia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's new Covid-19 epicenter

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) — Indonesia reported 54,517 new cases of Covid-19, authorities said Wednesday, a single-day national record and dire warning sign for the world's fourth-most populous country. The island nation -- home to about 270 million people -- is now reporting more cases a day than hard-hit India, making...
HealthArkansas Online

Indonesia pleads for more oxygen amid patient surge

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill covid-19 patients who need it increases, the nation's pandemic response leader said Monday after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply. "Due to an increase of...
Health ServicesBBC

Indonesia faces oxygen crisis amid worsening Covid surge

Indonesia's government has ordered producers to prioritise medical oxygen amid a Covid surge and a shortage of oxygen in a number of cities. Hospitals say they have almost exhausted supplies, with one reporting that 63 patients died as a result of oxygen shortages. Indonesia is recording more than 25,000 new...
Public HealthMiami Herald

Indonesia’s COVID-19 deaths exceed 1,000 in daily record

Deaths due to COVID-19 in Indonesia exceeded 1,000 for the first time, intensifying the battle to contain a resurgence of infections that has overwhelmed its medical system. The nation reported 1,040 more deaths in the past 24 hours, double the number just a week ago, the latest ministry data shows. It registered 34,379 new cases as of Wednesday, also a daily record.
Public Healthstlouisnews.net

Indonesia's tourism recovery on hold amid COVID-19 outbreak

JAKARTA, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The re-open of Indonesia's holiday islands to international tourists still seem a long shot. Indonesia's COVID-19 cases started soaring since mid-June, which accompanied with the strictest restrictions on public activities so far, holding the recovery of both domestic and foreign tourism at bay. Travel agencies...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID epicenter moves to Indonesia and other developing countries as Delta variant surges

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Indonesia, where Covid-19 cases have reached new highs, has reported about 500 deaths a day in the past week—almost triple the daily levels recorded in early June—data from its health ministry shows. Authorities are racing to add hospital beds as medical workers in parts of the country face shortages of ventilators and isolation rooms. Patients are traveling for hours for proper medical care, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which runs a hospital in West Java province and recently set up emergency tents on-site to accommodate the flow.
AdvocacyMetro International

Volunteer ambulance drivers help take the strain on Indonesia’s COVID frontline

JAKARTA (Reuters) – As Indonesia’s health service struggles to cope with soaring coronavirus infections, volunteer ambulance drivers like Sunaryo have been working flat out to bring infected patients to and from hospitals. Hit by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Southeast Asian country reported a record 54,517 cases on Wednesday,...
WorldUN News Centre

Coup, COVID fuelling ‘perfect storm’ in Myanmar, UN expert warns

Surging COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads, a collapsed health system, and “deep mistrust” of the military junta, are a “perfect storm” of factors that could lead to further major loss of life in Myanmar, the UN independent expert on the human rights situation in the country warned on Wednesday.
Public Healthwmleader.com

Dying alone in Indonesia’s grim battle with Covid-19

A firefighter hauling the dead from their homes, a lack of access to oxygen and a community banding together during a time of crisis. These are scenes that have emerged from Indonesia, a country currently seeing its worst Covid outbreak so far. With more than 2.7 million infections so far...

Comments / 0

Community Policy