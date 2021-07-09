NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Featured in New Post Malone Music Video With Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Other Cup Series Drivers

Post Malone channeled his inner NASCAR driver in his brand new music video for the song “Motley Crew.” He brought along some of the biggest names in NASCAR for the ride. Featured in the video are NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace.

Denny Hamlin is one of the most successful current drivers in the Cup Series as well as the co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside NBA legend, Michael Jordan. Wallace is the only racer that represents the first-year team.

The NASCAR team has gained a lot of interest so far. It was announced that Wallace would get his own documentary on Netflix, which follows the new team during the 2021 season. It also zeroes in on Wallace’s different diversity movements he’s initiated in NASCAR.

Bubba Wallace in Post Malone Video

Now, Bubba Wallace is even getting the spotlight in a music video as Post Malone wears a bright yellow firesuit with Bud Light and Cane’s emblazoned on his chest. Wallace shared the epic music video on his Twitter account stating, “We’re live! Check out #MotleyCrew here.”

Posty even got the chance to live like a NASCAR legend. He drove circles around the Auto Club Speedway in a yellow and black Rolls Royce with the number 77 on the side. The video, directed by Cole Bennett, also features fast clips of other cars as they whip around the track.

By the end of the video, Malone is partying with a group of people and even drinking beer (most likely Bud Light) out of the Cup Series trophy. Both Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace appear at his side holding bottles of champagne. They are very much repping 23XI, as they stand out in the brand new cherry-red firesuits.

In addition to some faces of NASCAR, Malone even got a member of Mötley Crüe to join the music video. Drummer Tommy Lee appears briefly in the video. His name has recently been in the news as Hulu is making a series regarding the infamous Tommy Lee-Pamela Anderson scandal. Sebastian Stan and Lily James are starring in the series.

Wallace NASCAR Milestones

Post Malone is helping people get excited for a stellar weekend in the racing world. The top three series are all in action from July 9-11. The Truck Series is at the Knoxville Speedway. Meanwhile, both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series are getting to work at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace continues to make new milestones in his career. He reached an especially important milestone while Michael Jordan was in attendance at the Pocono Raceway in late June.

He collected his very first top-10 finish for 23XI when he ended up in fifth at the end of the race. “Everybody talks about he’s a winner, he’s a champion, yeah, but he’s also a realistic person. He wants to win, for sure, but he knows what it’s going to take for us to get there. It’s more from me, it’s more from the team, and it’s more of a group effort,” Wallace said about Jordan’s expectations for 23XI Racing.