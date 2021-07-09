Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Featured in New Post Malone Music Video With Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Other Cup Series Drivers

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caYOY_0as5JvKx00

Post Malone channeled his inner NASCAR driver in his brand new music video for the song “Motley Crew.” He brought along some of the biggest names in NASCAR for the ride. Featured in the video are NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace.

Denny Hamlin is one of the most successful current drivers in the Cup Series as well as the co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside NBA legend, Michael Jordan. Wallace is the only racer that represents the first-year team.

The NASCAR team has gained a lot of interest so far. It was announced that Wallace would get his own documentary on Netflix, which follows the new team during the 2021 season. It also zeroes in on Wallace’s different diversity movements he’s initiated in NASCAR.

Bubba Wallace in Post Malone Video

Now, Bubba Wallace is even getting the spotlight in a music video as Post Malone wears a bright yellow firesuit with Bud Light and Cane’s emblazoned on his chest. Wallace shared the epic music video on his Twitter account stating, “We’re live! Check out #MotleyCrew here.”

Posty even got the chance to live like a NASCAR legend. He drove circles around the Auto Club Speedway in a yellow and black Rolls Royce with the number 77 on the side. The video, directed by Cole Bennett, also features fast clips of other cars as they whip around the track.

By the end of the video, Malone is partying with a group of people and even drinking beer (most likely Bud Light) out of the Cup Series trophy. Both Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace appear at his side holding bottles of champagne. They are very much repping 23XI, as they stand out in the brand new cherry-red firesuits.

Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace will be in an upcoming Post Malone music video from NASCAR

In addition to some faces of NASCAR, Malone even got a member of Mötley Crüe to join the music video. Drummer Tommy Lee appears briefly in the video. His name has recently been in the news as Hulu is making a series regarding the infamous Tommy Lee-Pamela Anderson scandal. Sebastian Stan and Lily James are starring in the series.

Wallace NASCAR Milestones

Post Malone is helping people get excited for a stellar weekend in the racing world. The top three series are all in action from July 9-11. The Truck Series is at the Knoxville Speedway. Meanwhile, both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series are getting to work at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace continues to make new milestones in his career. He reached an especially important milestone while Michael Jordan was in attendance at the Pocono Raceway in late June.

He collected his very first top-10 finish for 23XI when he ended up in fifth at the end of the race. “Everybody talks about he’s a winner, he’s a champion, yeah, but he’s also a realistic person. He wants to win, for sure, but he knows what it’s going to take for us to get there. It’s more from me, it’s more from the team, and it’s more of a group effort,” Wallace said about Jordan’s expectations for 23XI Racing.

Comments / 3

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Post Malone
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Cole Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Post Malone Video#Cane#Twitter#Https T Co Flsr3p8jxu#The Auto Club Speedway#Atlanta Motor Speedway#The Pocono Raceway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNewsweek

Post Malone's 'Motley Crew' Video Pays Homage to Rock Royalty Tommy Lee

Post Malone's musical admiration for Tommy Lee continues, as he features the rocker in the video for his latest track, "Motley Crew." Having already featured on a track called "Tommy Lee" in 2020, the title of Malone's newest song serves as a nod to the drummer's rock band, Mötley Crüe.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR Fans Skeptical Of New Goal For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR fans are skeptical of Michael Jordan’s new goal for Bubba Wallace moving forward this season. Wallace and his 23XI racing team had their best finish of the season at Pocono Raceway last weekend. Wallace finished in fifth place for his first top-five finish of the year. “All in all,...
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Reveals His Favorite Karaoke Song In Hilarious Video

NASCAR racing superstar Bubba Wallace is one of several racers to reveal their “go-to” Karaoke song of choice in a recent and hilarious video. The drivers are asked to reveal what they prefer to sing during a karaoke night out with friends. Many of them choose 90’s country songs or classic rock tunes like “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen. The racing stars are asked to sing a couple of verses from their song of choice. Some straight out refuse with a laugh while others dive right into the chorus of their chosen song. Bubba Wallace selects an old-school song that is sure to be popular among fans of the 27-year-old NASCAR star. His Karaoke song selection comes at the two-minute and 15-second mark into the three-minute video. See if you can guess his pick before watching the video.
Loudon, NHPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace, others penalized before New Hampshire

Bubba Wallace is among five drivers who are set to drop to the rear of the field before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The starting lineup for this afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, was set by the starting lineup formula, but there have been several changes due to pre-race penalties.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Michael Jordan Has 1 Big New Goal For Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace earned his best result of the season last weekend, finishing in fifth place at Pocono Raceway. It was the first top-five finish of the season for Wallace and his 23XI Racing team. “All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first race on the car....
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Starred In A New Music Video

Two weeks ago, Bubba Wallace and his 23XI racing team had their best finish of the season at Pocono Raceway. The team brought home a fifth place – Wallace’s first top-five finish of the season so far. Things have been going pretty well for the new team, which is one of the most popular in NASCAR.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Denny Hamlin talks frustration with NASCAR changes; Wants a return to roots

“We used to decide a championship over 30-plus races and then it was 10 races. Now it’s one race.”. NASCAR has been making progress in recent years regarding a return to basics. Auto Club Speedway is in the process of being converted from a 2-mile oval to a 0.5-mile track with heavy braking zones. NASCAR is forever working to bring Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway back to the schedule.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Post Malone’s Video for New Song “Motley Crew”

Post Malone is back with a new single, “Motley Crew.” In the song’s video, Post drives a car and hangs out on a racetrack. NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin make guest appearances alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Tommy Lee, and more. Watch the “Motley Crew” video, directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, below.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Post Malone – ‘Motley Crew’

The chart-force has premiered the video for ‘Motley Crew’ – his first all-new offering of the year. Issued as the lead release from compilation for a forthcoming documentary, the track finds the rapper in trademark form sonically. Cole Bennett takes the directorial helm of the ‘Crew’ video, which was shot...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup Series Road America recap Featured

For the fourth of July, this year the Cup Series returned to Road America for the first time in 65 years. Another part of schedule changes for the “the best season ever” as NASCAR continues to include a wider variety of courses. Road America is a four-mile, 14 turn road course located in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; a vibrant racing community that is a staple of not only mid-west, but American racing.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Penske: Keselowski 'wanted to have ownership' in NASCAR Cup series

Team Penske announced Thursday that Keselowski would be leaving the organization at season’s end to pursue other opportunities and reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric will take over Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford beginning with the 2022 Cup season. Motorsport.com reported in May that Keselowski had been offered ownership in Roush-Fenway...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Crazy Scene At Today’s NASCAR Cup Series Race

It was a wet and wild afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race. The race started in less than ideal conditions, with a steady rain falling. It didn’t take long for a wreck to happen, with leader Kyle Busch, Martin Truex and others flying.

Comments / 3

Community Policy