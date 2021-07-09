Made in Saratoga: All Hail the Paper Bag King!

First, let’s get one thing straight: 19th-century Saratoga County industrialist and congressman George “Paper Bag King” West didn’t actually invent the brown paper bag. But he did have just about every other aspect of the invention wrapped up. “He was part owner of a company that purchased promising paper bag patents, so he had early access to the latest methods,” says Timothy Starr, a Capital Region historian who literally wrote the book on West (it’s called The Paper Bag King.) “It was only in the 1930s, long after his death, that local newspapers started claiming he invented the paper bag.”