Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Blue Sky reunion needs no defense

By John J. Dunphy
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrdinarily, I’m at my book shop Monday through Saturday. However, I’m writing these words on July 3 and haven’t had the shop open for business since June 28. I’m at home taking care of my wife, who is recovering from major surgery. When I announced on Facebook that the book...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Blue Sky#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Amazon
Related
AstronomyWATE

Why is the sky blue? Understanding optics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Why are some sunsets brighter than others? Why is the sky blue? It all has to do due with optics and the light spectrum. Starting off with the basics. When a beam of sunlight hits an air molecule in the sky, ​molecules scatter colors in all directions. Around noon when the sun is directly above the Earth and passing through a smaller portion of Earth’s atmosphere, it’s causing all the wavelengths of light to be scattered equally. Blue light scatters more effectively due to a shorter wavelength than red light, making the sky appear blue. when looking away from the sun.
Family RelationshipsCorydon Democrat

Upcoming reunion

Notice of family and group reunions will be announced one time in this section. Listings may be mailed, called in to 812-738-2211 or emailed to [email protected] The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday. After the reunion, articles about the event will be printed as space permits. Articles must be submitted no later than 90 days after the reunion. The information must include a phone number where the writer may be reached in case of questions.
DesignPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

July Arts: At Blue Sky, it's 'American Interiors' and 'Proxy War'

Other items include 'Gather:Make:Shelter Academy' at Russo Lee Gallery and 'Walking' at PDX Contemporary.The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (July 8). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations. Please check individual websites for info. • Reminder: Famed sculptor Lee Kelly will present recent work at Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave., First Thursday through July 31. It includes steel sculptures, cast bronze forms and figurative watercolors, all inspired by past writings, musing and studies from the artist's studio...
Alton, ILTelegraph

The real story behind Alton's bull shark legend

Stories about sharks being caught or sighted on the Mississippi take on a mythical quality, but maybe there is a much more practical explanation. At least in my family. According to those who follow this sort of thing, in the late 1930s a man named “Mudge” Collins reportedly caught a bull shark in the Mississippi River.
Astronomymountaintimes.info

A fluctuating sky

There is so much happening in the sky right now that it can make it difficult to really tease out what is going on. That said, late June and early July has been plagued by tension and frustration that may have led to angry outbursts and explosions of literal or figurative kinds.
Alton, ILTelegraph

See inside the American Duchess Riverboat

Wondering what the American Duchess looks like as it sits docked on the Alton riverfront?. The American Queen Steamboat Company, the owners of the American Duchess, shared pictures to reveal a very stunning and picturesque experience for river travelers.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo opening Circa Survive’s ‘Blue Sky Noise’ tour

Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo have been announced as openers for Circa Survive's upcoming Blue Sky Noise tour, which was rescheduled to 2022 after being planned for 2020 (which would have been the album's 10th anniversary). That very good triple billed tour begins at NJ's Starland Ballroom on January 7...
Agricultureadafruit.com

Blue Sky: Waves & Light Science Activity

Another great activity from the Exploratorium Teacher Institute Project. When sunlight travels through the atmosphere, blue light scatters more than the other colors, leaving a dominant yellow-orange hue to the transmitted light. The scattered light makes the sky blue; the transmitted light ultimately makes the sunset reddish orange. Stop breadboarding...
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: July 19 - July 25

So far this year you have been using a very straightforward approach to keep anything that will make you weak at bay. Being as strong-headed as you are, you just say "Keep out! Stay away!" and that is what happens. The change in this attitude (with the Chiron retrograde) is that you might spend a little more time reflecting on what might be behind a headache, or your inability to be as quick-paced as you normally are. Also you might give those who have some kind of health issues an opportunity to speak their minds. This could even help raise their own expectations about their own health. By Refeel Yoga try How to Master Your Sexual Energy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy