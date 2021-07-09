Blue Sky reunion needs no defense

Other items include 'Gather:Make:Shelter Academy' at Russo Lee Gallery and 'Walking' at PDX Contemporary.The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (July 8). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations. Please check individual websites for info. • Reminder: Famed sculptor Lee Kelly will present recent work at Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave., First Thursday through July 31. It includes steel sculptures, cast bronze forms and figurative watercolors, all inspired by past writings, musing and studies from the artist's studio...
