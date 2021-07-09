Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

Miles Ezra Hart, 80

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 9 days ago

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, Miles Ezra Hart, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in his home after battling cancer while surrounded by his loving family members. His family often referred to him as ‘Ez,” but most knew him by Miles. He was born and raised in Parma, Missouri, on August 6, 1940, to parents Roosevelt and Sylvia (Ramsey) Hart. On April 14, 1961, he married Wanda Louise Morrow-Hart, and they raised two children, Scott and Ginger.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Murray, KY
Obituaries
City
California, KY
State
California State
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Murray, KY
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ezra#Automobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Cars
News Break
WandaVision
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy