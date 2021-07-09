Miles Ezra Hart, 80
On Thursday, July 8, 2021, Miles Ezra Hart, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in his home after battling cancer while surrounded by his loving family members. His family often referred to him as ‘Ez,” but most knew him by Miles. He was born and raised in Parma, Missouri, on August 6, 1940, to parents Roosevelt and Sylvia (Ramsey) Hart. On April 14, 1961, he married Wanda Louise Morrow-Hart, and they raised two children, Scott and Ginger.www.marshallcountydaily.com
