WTF California: Antioch City Attorney Thwarts Transparency, Palo Alto Police Sue over Mural, Plus More
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss the heat, earthquakes and news from around the state. City of Oakley hands out 40 citations for fireworks violations while City of Antioch denies public records request which highlights further lack of transparency (. Palo Alto Police Officers sue over Black Lives Matter Mural as San Diego brings “Say Their Names: Memorial. Meanwhile, voluntary water reductions are requested.eastcountytoday.net
