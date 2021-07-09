Global stocks rebound even as UK GDP disappoints
The British pound was little changed on Friday after the relatively disappointing economic data from the UK. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the economy expanded by 0.8% in May, lower than the previous expansion of 2.0%. This decline is a sign that the economic growth started to weaken even as the economy continued to reopen. Further data showed that the UK industrial production rose by 0.8% while the manufacturing production fell by 0.1%. The two were below the median estimate of 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Additionally, the UK construction output declined by 0.8% after falling by 0.7% in the previous month.www.fxstreet.com
