Beloved Lee County Doctor Passes Away

DR. JAMES B. NOBLE, the husband of Mrs. Debra Lynn Ross Noble of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Carl Willis and Julia Helen Morgan Noble, was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 14, 1953 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on July 2, 2021 at the age of 68 years, 5 months and 18 days. He served in the Navy from 1974 to 1978, serving as an Aviation Machinist Mate and Jet Engine Mechanic. He was an Expert in Small Arms Weapons, member of the Nuclear Weapons Loading Team and member of Personnel Reliability Program/Secret Clearance by National Security Agency.