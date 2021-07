The Brewers open the second half of the season tonight against the Reds in Cincinnati. Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.68 ERA) starts for the Reds. The Brewers have not yet announced a starting pitcher. Milwaukee (53-39) is in first place in the NL Central, 4 games ahead of the second-place Reds, 8 games in front of the Cardinals and Cubs and 18 games ahead of Pittsburgh. Cincinnati took 3 out of 4 from the Brewers last weekend in Milwaukee. First pitch is at 6:10 and the game can be heard on AM 1100/98.3 FM, WISS.